Lifestyle wrap: Phoenix
(PHOENIX, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Phoenix, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
38-year-old firefighter recovering after having a stroke
PHOENIX — Why would a healthy, 38-year-old firefighter have a stroke? That was the question doctors asked themselves as they worked to treat Ramon Arenas Jr. “It was like an episode of House, they couldn’t figure out why,” Arenas Jr. said. Arenas Jr. is a Salt River firefighter. He said... Read more
The Surgeon General has determined... living and working in the Phoenix Metro area may be Hazardous to your Health...
3 likes 1 dislike 2 replies
Hope he feels better soon; however, the minute he had taken a fall he should have filed a workers’ compensation claim and headed straight to the hospital. When you take a hit to your head, that’s VERY serious and should not be ignored. His supervisor should have pressed the issue if he wasn’t going to do anything about it at the time.
5 likes
Reward offered to find suspects accused of killing tortoise in Phoenix
Jerry Fife says a $13,000 reward is being offered after two people tried to steal a Galápagos tortoise from his home in Phoenix. After catching the suspects in the act, Fife says they ran over the tortoise, killing it while trying to get away. If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151. Read more
I've lost sleep after hearing about this on the news. Hope they are found and they get the max penalty!
1 like
Going to the Lake! Tips for Fun and Safety at the Lake This Summer
Going to the Lake! Tips for Fun and Safety at the Lake This Summer. Summer has arrived in the Valley of the Sun, and the heat in the desert makes it the perfect season to head to one of our nearby lakes. Whether you love boating, fishing, swimming, water sports, or just enjoying the beauty of a sparkling water oasis in the desert, there are many large lakes near the Phoenix area for you to enjoy with your friends and family. Here is a list of some of the lakes in the area and tips to help you have a fun and safe trip while you’re there. Read more
Jamal McClendon Jr., MD – Phoenix Children’s Comprehensive Spine Center Neurosurgeon
Meet Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr., a Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children’s neurosurgeon who is truly passionate about his work and works closely with our orthopedics surgery group to form the Phoenix Children’s Comprehensive Pediatric Spine Center. We are the only children’s hospital in the state with this type collaborative center. This positions us as leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of pediatric spine issues and deformities. This combination of multidisciplinary expertise plus cutting-edge technology allows us to provide truly customized care for your child’s condition at each stage of growth. Get more information about our spine programs at: https://phoenixchildrens.org/centers-programs/comprehensive-pediatric-spine-center. You may also call us at 602-933-0975 or 602-933-3033. Read more