Lifestyle wrap: Dallas

Where to Celebrate Record Store Day in Dallas Record Store Day is a holiday for music lovers. Founded in 2007, RSD celebrates independent record stores for their continued presence in an ever-evolving music industry. In an era where virality and social media often overpower quality, RSD reminds listeners to be patient with music. As a Zennial, I’m one of the few mid-20-year-olds with the collective memory of purchasing physical cassettes and CDs. I used to beg my older brother to let me accompany him and his friends to the Virgin Records store in Grapevine Mills mall. To this day, I remember my infatuation with Janet Jackson’s All For You album cover. Read more

Plano earns highest ranking for parks in Texas Plano placed No. 15 in The Trust for Public Land’s annual ParkScore index, up two spots from its 2020 ranking. The nationwide index evaluates park systems within the country’s most populous cities, according to a May 27 news release from the trust. Plano earned the highest score among Dallas-Fort Worth cities, followed by Dallas at No. 50 and Arlington at No. 78. First place was awarded to Washington, D.C. Read more

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Plano; The Pop Parlour opens in Frisco and more DFW-area news Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With more than 400 locations across 11 states, the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Frisco. The shop offers fruity and... Read more

