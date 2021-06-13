Cancel
Dallas, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Dallas

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 7 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) Life in Dallas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Dallas / dmagazine.com

Where to Celebrate Record Store Day in Dallas

Where to Celebrate Record Store Day in Dallas

Record Store Day is a holiday for music lovers. Founded in 2007, RSD celebrates independent record stores for their continued presence in an ever-evolving music industry. In an era where virality and social media often overpower quality, RSD reminds listeners to be patient with music. As a Zennial, I’m one of the few mid-20-year-olds with the collective memory of purchasing physical cassettes and CDs. I used to beg my older brother to let me accompany him and his friends to the Virgin Records store in Grapevine Mills mall. To this day, I remember my infatuation with Janet Jackson’s All For You album cover. Read more

Texas / bubblelife.com

Plano earns highest ranking for parks in Texas

Plano earns highest ranking for parks in Texas

Plano placed No. 15 in The Trust for Public Land’s annual ParkScore index, up two spots from its 2020 ranking. The nationwide index evaluates park systems within the country’s most populous cities, according to a May 27 news release from the trust. Plano earned the highest score among Dallas-Fort Worth cities, followed by Dallas at No. 50 and Arlington at No. 78. First place was awarded to Washington, D.C. Read more

Plano / bubblelife.com

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Plano; The Pop Parlour opens in Frisco and more DFW-area news

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Plano; The Pop Parlour opens in Frisco and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With more than 400 locations across 11 states, the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Frisco. The shop offers fruity and... Read more

Dallas / bleedingcool.com

Pokémon Unlimited Base Set Box Break Happening At Heritage Auctions

Pokémon Unlimited Base Set Box Break Happening At Heritage Auctions

At Heritage Auctions, a Dallas, Texas-based auction house well known for their dealings in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles of a similar nature, an auction is well underway for a box break of Unlimited Base Set Pokémon Trading Card Game packs. 36 packs from a singular booster box are each individually up for auction and prospective bidders have until Tuesday, June 15th at 6:50 PM Central Time, or 7:50 PM Eastern Time, to stake a claim on any of these booster packs. Read more

