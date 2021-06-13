Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

Supercars In The Park | Saratoga Auto Museum Show 2021 [4K] Today's adventure features some scenes from Supercars In The Park, hosted by the Saratoga Auto Museum in Saratoga Springs, New York. This video is designed to give you a virtual visit to a Saturday morning car show in Saratoga Springs, featuring a Ferrari SF90, Porsche 918 Carrera GT, Ford GTs, Lamborghini Aventadors, new Corvette's, Porsche GT3, among others. All footage was shot in 4K using an iPhone 11. If you enjoyed this video, please give it a thumbs up to help more viewers like you find this video and this channel. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave them below and I'll be sure to respond. Lastly, if you have not done so already, be sure to subscribe as more content comes regularly! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Qq15_qtNTMVA1pF5srcIw?sub_confirmation=1 Thanks for watching!! #saratoga #supercars #supercarsinthepark 0:00 Intro & Early Arrivals 5:13 Start of High End Cars 6:33 Exotics Start Coming 7:27 The Best Start To Show Read more

Andy’s Pet Shop makes another move in San Jose Drivers headed through downtown San Jose to Highway 87 may have noticed something alarming recently: Andy’s Pet Shop on Notre Dame Avenue is locked up and emptied out. Fear not, though, as the beloved institution, which first opened on The Alameda in 1950, has simply changed locations again after about a decade downtown. Known for its iconic neon sign featuring a red-yellow-and-blue macaw, Andy’s has left its roost at 51 Notre Dame Ave.– slated to become a mixed-use tower project called the Carlysle — and landed at 429 South Bascom Ave., near West San Carlos Street. Read more

