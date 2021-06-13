Cancel
Saratoga, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Saratoga

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 7 days ago

(SARATOGA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

Saratoga / youtube.com

Supercars In The Park | Saratoga Auto Museum Show 2021 [4K]

Today's adventure features some scenes from Supercars In The Park, hosted by the Saratoga Auto Museum in Saratoga Springs, New York. This video is designed to give you a virtual visit to a Saturday morning car show in Saratoga Springs, featuring a Ferrari SF90, Porsche 918 Carrera GT, Ford GTs, Lamborghini Aventadors, new Corvette's, Porsche GT3, among others. All footage was shot in 4K using an iPhone 11. If you enjoyed this video, please give it a thumbs up to help more viewers like you find this video and this channel. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave them below and I'll be sure to respond. Lastly, if you have not done so already, be sure to subscribe as more content comes regularly! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Qq15_qtNTMVA1pF5srcIw?sub_confirmation=1 Thanks for watching!! #saratoga #supercars #supercarsinthepark 0:00 Intro & Early Arrivals 5:13 Start of High End Cars 6:33 Exotics Start Coming 7:27 The Best Start To Show Read more

San Jose / siliconvalley.com

Andy’s Pet Shop makes another move in San Jose

Drivers headed through downtown San Jose to Highway 87 may have noticed something alarming recently: Andy’s Pet Shop on Notre Dame Avenue is locked up and emptied out. Fear not, though, as the beloved institution, which first opened on The Alameda in 1950, has simply changed locations again after about a decade downtown. Known for its iconic neon sign featuring a red-yellow-and-blue macaw, Andy’s has left its roost at 51 Notre Dame Ave.– slated to become a mixed-use tower project called the Carlysle — and landed at 429 South Bascom Ave., near West San Carlos Street. Read more

Santa Clara County / cupertinotoday.com

COVID update: Santa Clara County to follow state’s June 15 reopening guidelines + new OSHA mask guidelines for the workplace

In mid-May, Santa Clara County health officials announced the region’s transition into the Yellow Tier in light of significant advances against the coronavirus. Nearly a month later, the County remains in the Yellow Tier and plans to adhere to the state’s reopening guidelines set to begin on June 15, when most businesses may return to usual operations, with certain caveats. Read more

How do you know if got vax in my area I am one of only wearing mask in side I know most of the hillbillies wear I live dont

ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

