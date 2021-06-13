Cancel
San Mateo, CA

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in San Mateo

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 7 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Mateo sports. For more stories from the San Mateo area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

San Mateo / 247sports.com

Bay Area OL Drew Azzopardi looking to pull in more

Bay Area OL Drew Azzopardi looking to pull in more

San Mateo (Calif.) Serra athlete Drew Azzopardi has a trio of offers in. Now he's looking to add more to his list. "The three offers that I have received so far are Southern Utah, Idaho and Idaho State," said Azzopardi. "I have been talking to all three for the last month or so. The coaches are great and I am very appreciative of my offers." Read more

Daly City / lpga.com

New Moms Make Move In Mediheal Championship

New Moms Make Move In Mediheal Championship

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. DALY CITY, Calif. | Their lives will never be the same. And they wouldn’t have it any other way. But that doesn’t mean that Jane Park and Mariajo Uribe, a pair of new moms on the LPGA Tour, aren’t ready to return to competition. The duo played their way onto the first page of the leaderboard after the opening round of the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, both shooting 3-under par 69s in the morning wave at Lake Merced Golf Club to enter Friday tied for fifth. Read more

San Mateo / 247sports.com

Bay Area OL Drew Azzopardi looking to pull in more

Bay Area OL Drew Azzopardi looking to pull in more

San Mateo (Calif.) Serra athlete Drew Azzopardi has a trio of offers in. Now he's looking to add more to his list. "The three offers that I have received so far are Southern Utah, Idaho and Idaho State," said Azzopardi. "I have been talking to all three for the last month or so. The coaches are great and I am very appreciative of my offers." Read more

Florida / 247sports.com

JUCO TE Anthony Landphere takes in FSU during official visit

JUCO TE Anthony Landphere takes in FSU during official visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Mountain View (Calif.) College of San Mateo junior college tight end Anthony Landphere made his way to Florida State this weekend for an official visit. As he made his way from the Airport to the stadium to begin his visit, he was immediately awe struck. "Just when we... Read more

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

