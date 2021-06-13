Sports wrap-up: Top stories in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Bay Area OL Drew Azzopardi looking to pull in more San Mateo (Calif.) Serra athlete Drew Azzopardi has a trio of offers in. Now he's looking to add more to his list. "The three offers that I have received so far are Southern Utah, Idaho and Idaho State," said Azzopardi. "I have been talking to all three for the last month or so. The coaches are great and I am very appreciative of my offers." Read more

New Moms Make Move In Mediheal Championship Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. DALY CITY, Calif. | Their lives will never be the same. And they wouldn’t have it any other way. But that doesn’t mean that Jane Park and Mariajo Uribe, a pair of new moms on the LPGA Tour, aren’t ready to return to competition. The duo played their way onto the first page of the leaderboard after the opening round of the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, both shooting 3-under par 69s in the morning wave at Lake Merced Golf Club to enter Friday tied for fifth. Read more

