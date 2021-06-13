The lineup: Sports news in Los Altos

Cancel
(LOS ALTOS, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Los Altos area.

Pinewood, Mitty to meet again in CCS Open final

Seemingly on a collision course since the season began, the girls basketball teams from Pinewood School and Mitty High will face off in Friday’s Central Coast Section Open Division final. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at Mitty. The 16-0 Panthers and 13-1 Monarchs, whose lone loss came outside of... Read more

Los Altos boys basketball title hopes fall short against Rolling Hills Prep in Division 2AA championship

HACIENDA HEIGHTS — Los Altos’ hopes of winning the school’s first boys basketball title ended because of big shots by Rolling Hills Prep junior Benny Gealer and a frantic pace the Conquerors couldn’t seem to deal with in their first trip to the CIF Southern Section finals. Gealer scored 23... Read more

Rolling Hills Prep boys basketball beats Los Altos for its 4th CIF-SS title in five years

Harvey Kitani and the Rolling Hills Prep boys basketball team did it again. Led by a 24-point second half from Benny Gealer, the Huskies pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Los Altos 67-56 on Wednesday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA final at Los Altos High. Gealer... Read more

