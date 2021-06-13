San Francisco sports digest: Top stories today

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Francisco sports. For more stories from the San Francisco area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Fowl Ball: The Secret Life of Seagulls at Oracle Park Giants fans are back at Oracle Park this season, and so are the seagulls that arrive after every game to eat the food they leave behind. The birds often begin circling the ballpark while the game is still going on, and can become aggressive if it goes into extra innings. Read more

TOP VIEWED

New U.S. Women’s Open champ Yuka Saso already is inspiring fellow Filipinos. Just ask Bianca Pagdanganan SAN FRANCISCO — The impact of Yuka Saso’s U.S. Women’s Open victory at The Olympic Club last Sunday reached far and near, stretching across the Pacific Ocean to her native Philippines, where front-page headlines documented the historic moment, and to a mile and a half away at Lake Merced Golf Club, where a close friend was still comprehending what happened. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Central Coast Open Division's title games at Mitty are much anticipated For a disjointed but ambitious Bay Area spring basketball season, the ending should be sensational. Friday’s two Central Coast Section Open Division championship games at Mitty pit four of the best teams in the state, games that should be decided by a number of future college players. For the fifth... Read more

LATEST NEWS