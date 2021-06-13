San Francisco sports digest: Top stories today
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Francisco sports. For more stories from the San Francisco area, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Fowl Ball: The Secret Life of Seagulls at Oracle Park
Giants fans are back at Oracle Park this season, and so are the seagulls that arrive after every game to eat the food they leave behind. The birds often begin circling the ballpark while the game is still going on, and can become aggressive if it goes into extra innings. Read more
New U.S. Women’s Open champ Yuka Saso already is inspiring fellow Filipinos. Just ask Bianca Pagdanganan
SAN FRANCISCO — The impact of Yuka Saso’s U.S. Women’s Open victory at The Olympic Club last Sunday reached far and near, stretching across the Pacific Ocean to her native Philippines, where front-page headlines documented the historic moment, and to a mile and a half away at Lake Merced Golf Club, where a close friend was still comprehending what happened. Read more
Central Coast Open Division's title games at Mitty are much anticipated
For a disjointed but ambitious Bay Area spring basketball season, the ending should be sensational. Friday’s two Central Coast Section Open Division championship games at Mitty pit four of the best teams in the state, games that should be decided by a number of future college players. For the fifth... Read more
Ireland's Leona Maguire leads LPGA tournament in Daly City
Irish rookie Leona Maguire shot 7-under-par 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City. Lexi Thompson followed her Sunday back-nine meltdown in the U.S. Women’s Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco with a 71, and Michele Wie West rallied for a 73. Read more