Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Judge rejects lawsuit challenging Houston hospital mandatory vaccine policy

Posted by 
Amy Christie
Amy Christie
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D57xN_0aTC6H1i00
Pixabay

A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit brought against a Houston hospital challenging forced COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees. This is the first ruling of this type in the country, as The Blaze notes.

What are the details?

On Saturday, the lawsuit brought by more than 100 employees against Houston Methodist hospital due to the policy that mandates every employee to be vaccinated against COVID-19 was tossed.

A group of 117 hospital workers filed the complaint against their employer in May, arguing that such a policy was not lawful.

“They accuse the hospital system of violating state law, as well as federal public health law related to the use of medical products in emergencies, saying coronavirus vaccines have only been authorized for emergency use and therefore cannot be mandated. They want the court to issue an order barring Houston Methodist from terminating the unvaccinated employees,” the Washington Post reported.

Lats week the hospital announced it was taking action against unvaccinated employees. It has, indeed, suspended 178 workers without pay for not being fully vaccinated.

The suspended employees have a deadline until June 21. They need to comply with the vaccine mandate until then or the Houston Methodist hospital will fire them.

How did the judge see the issue?

U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes tossed every claim in the lawsuit and decided that Houston Methodist's vaccine policy is similar to any other workplace policy brought on by an employer.

“Although her claims fail as a matter of law, it is also necessary to clarify that hospital worker Jennifer Bridges has not been coerced. Bridges says that she is being forced to be injected with a vaccine or be fired. This is not coercion. Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus.

It is a choice made to keep staff, patients, and their families safer. Bridges can freely choose to accept or refuse a COVID-19 vaccine; however, if she refuses, she will simply need to work somewhere else. If a worker refuses an assignment, changed office, earlier start time, or another directive, he may be properly fired. Every employment includes limits on the worker's behavior in exchange for his renumeration. This is all part of the bargain,” the judge wrote, according to The Blaze.

“Jennifer Bridges and the balance of the plaintiffs will take nothing from Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital,” was the conclusion.

How did everyone involved react?

The attorney representing the hospital employees, Jared Woodfill, stated he would take the challenge further, all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if he has to.

“This is just one battle in a larger war to protect the rights of employees to be free from being forced to participate in a vaccine trial as a condition for employment,” Woodfill said for NBC News.
“We can now put this behind us and continue our focus on unparalleled safety, quality, service and innovation,” Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, said while applauding the judge’s decision.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Amy Christie

Amy Christie

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
963
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Vaccines
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixabay#The Washington Post#The Houston Methodist#Houston Methodist#The Woodlands Hospital#The U S Supreme Court#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Healthwjtn.com

How COVID-19 vaccine policies have triggered lawsuits and workplace showdowns

(NEW YORK) — Tens of millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and with that, workplaces around the country are opening up once again. But the rules that some employers and others have put into place mandating vaccines that are still not fully authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, have sparked showdowns with employees.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Hospital employees who were told they must get COVID vaccine or lose their jobs say they'll bring their case to the Supreme Court after federal judge ruled against them

Unvaccinated employees at Houston Methodist hospital system say they plan to bring their lawsuit against their employer to the U.S. Supreme Court, after their bid to have a vaccine mandate at work thrown out was ruled against by a federal judge. The hospital system suspended 178 employees for two weeks...
Houston, TXPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Houston Judge Throws Out Anti-Vaxxer Lawsuit From Hospital Workers

A Texas judge has thrown out a lawsuit against a Houston hospital that suspended 178 unvaccinated employees who refused to get anti-COVID-19 jabs. The lawsuit was filed by 117 of those employees, led by a nurse named Jennifer Bridges. Judge Lynn Hughes ruled that the group had no case and that their arguments were not valid. “She [Bridges] is refusing to accept inoculation that, in the hospital’s judgement, will make it safer for their workers and patients in Methodist’s care,” Hughes wrote in the decision. “This is not coercion. Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients, and their families safer.” The group say they will consider taking their case to the Supreme Court.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

‘Texas is open 100%’: Gov. Abbott signing law that prohibits any Texas business from requiring vaccine passports, vaccination information

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he will be signing a law into place that will prohibit any Texas business from requiring vaccine passports or vaccination information. “Texas is open 100% without any restrictions or limitations or requirements,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. His announcement follows the conversations many state leaders...
Healtherienewsnow.com

Former Gov. Tom Ridge Still in Critical but Stable Condition

Former Pennsylvania Gov. and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital after suffering a stroke Wednesday, according to a spokesperson. His wife, former First Lady Michele Ridge, issue the following statement Thursday:. "Tom suffered a stroke early on Wednesday. His excellent medical...
Harris County, TXPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Harris County Seeks Clarification from Texas AG on Employee Mask Policy

Gov. Greg Abbott lifted all mask mandates for government entities about a month ago, but Houston-Harris County employees are still required to cover up while at work. As reported by The Texan, Democrats on Harris County Commissioners Court instituted a "Silver Sticker" program where employees would provide proof of vaccination to earn a sticker to be worn on their employee badge to exempt them from the mask policy.
Women's Healthnewhampshirebulletin.com

Wording of survey question on 24-week abortion ban criticized

The UNH Survey Center’s Granite State Poll, which lawmakers cite as an indicator of public opinion, included a question in Thursday’s survey about the 24-week abortion ban headed to Gov. Chris Sununu. The question did not mention that the ban will require women to get a costly ultrasound and carry to term a dead fetus or one that could not live on its own.
Walworth County, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Walworth County Moves to Phase 4 of Phased Guidance for COVID-19

(ELKHORN, WI – June 18) – Walworth County has moved to Phase 4 of its Phased Reopening Guidance for COVID-19. This move occurred after all eight key indicators were above benchmark criteria and showed statistically significant improvement for the previous 14 days. At Phase 4, businesses can operate at 100-percent...
Houston, TXdefendernetwork.com

Houston’s racist landmarks: Streets, schools, major institutions and more

Houston is the most diverse city in the United States and the largest city in the state with more Blackfolk than any other. Yet, even as Houston has tried historically to put on a good face as an example of a new or different south from the 1900s to the 1960s, racism never took a break (see 1917 Camp Logan Rebellion, 1967 HPD attack upon TSU and TSU students erroneously labeled a student riot, the 1960s attempts to avoid major protests during the Civil Rights Movement, the 1989 HPD killings of Ida B. Delaney and Byron Gillum, etc.), white supremacy remained and remains a constant presence.
HealthLebanon Democrat

GOP lawmakers criticize health department over child vaccination

GOP legislators came close this week to dumping the Tennessee Department of Health after accusing it of targeting minors for mass vaccinations without parental consent. Instead, the Government Operations Committee ordered Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey to soften the state’s efforts to vaccinate children, mainly by bringing parents into the fold, and report back in July.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

American College of Physicians Says Supreme Court Decision on ACA Protects Health Care for Millions

The American College of Physicians (ACP) is glad to see the decision announced by the. this morning that will keep in place the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Eliminating the coverage, benefits and protections provided by this law would have thrown our health care system into chaos, and placed health care for millions of Americans in jeopardy. We are glad that the justices saw the need for the law to remain in place.
Cancerjusticecounts.com

PFAS Lawsuit

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are known to cause cancer. Alarmingly, many US residents may be exposed to PFAS through groundwater contamination, common consumer and commercial products, AFFF firefighting foam, and even makeup. If you’ve been exposed to PFAS and been diagnosed with cancer, you may be entitled to compensation...