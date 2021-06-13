Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Child Porn Case Against Rochester Man Dismissed

By Kim David
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A child pornography case filed against a Rochester man in April has been dismissed. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 36-year-old Gary Baker with three felony counts of possession of child pornography. According to the criminal complaint, a search of his home connected to a case in Houston County led to the discovery of a digital memory card that contained nearly 11,000 images of child pornography.

power96radio.com
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Winona, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Houston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#State#Complaint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

It’s Been A Deadly Week For Minnesota Motorcyclists

Shafer, MN (KROC AM News) - It has been a deadly week for motorcyclists in Minnesota. There have been several fatal accidents involving two-wheeled drivers and the latest happened Friday, claiming the life of a 67-year-old man who collided with a farm tractor. The wreck happened around 11:30 am in...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Power 96

UPDATE: Rochester Police Investigating Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man celebrating his 27th birthday at his grandmother’s Monday night ended up at the hospital after being shot. Police officers were called to the Gates of Rochester apartment complex along 41st St NW just before 10:00 pm to investigate the reported shooting.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Power 96

Owatonna Man Ruled Competent to Stand Trial For Murder

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man is been found competent to stand trial for the murder of a Minneapolis man. A judge in Hennepin County issued the ruling today after reviewing the results of a psychological evaluation on 28-year-old Mubarak Musse. The testing was ordered shortly after he was charged with second-degree murder for the deadly shooting outside a Minneapolis market on March 15th.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Dodge County Woman Hurt In Traffic Wreck

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An 80-year-old Claremont woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic wreck Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Penny Maas was driving a car east on Highway 14 when she collided with an oncoming truck. Maas was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
Owatonna, MNPosted by
Power 96

Owatonna Woman Catches Thief in the Act

Quick action by an Owatonna woman thwarted a would-be thief the other day. The e-newsletter Just the Facts from the Owatonna Police Department (OPD) reports a woman "heard someone sawing metal outside her home. She headed outside to investigate and saw a male suspect laying on his stomach underneath a vehicle."