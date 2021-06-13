Seattle-bound cranes pass by Edmonds
Standing 316 feet tall with a 240-foot outreach boom, four new cranes destined for Seattle Harbor’s Terminal 5 passed by Edmonds Sunday morning. Traveling on the vessel Zhen Hua 36, the cranes departed Shanghai on Sunday, May 23. Built by ZPMC (Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.), the cranes will be among the largest on the West Coast and able to handle the biggest container vessels operating in the world, once Terminal 5 is completed early next year.myedmondsnews.com