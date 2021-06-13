Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle-bound cranes pass by Edmonds

By Name
myedmondsnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding 316 feet tall with a 240-foot outreach boom, four new cranes destined for Seattle Harbor’s Terminal 5 passed by Edmonds Sunday morning. Traveling on the vessel Zhen Hua 36, the cranes departed Shanghai on Sunday, May 23. Built by ZPMC (Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.), the cranes will be among the largest on the West Coast and able to handle the biggest container vessels operating in the world, once Terminal 5 is completed early next year.

myedmondsnews.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Edmonds, WA
Seattle, WA
Cars
Edmonds, WA
Business
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Edmonds, WA
Government
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cranes#Port Authority#Seattle Harbor#Zpmc#Seattle Blog#Terminal#Ssa Marine#Nwsa Co Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

China: 1 billion vaccine doses have been administered

China announced on Sunday that over 1 billion coronavirus vaccines doses have been administered within its borders. As The Associated Press reports, the pace of vaccinations in China has sped up recently after initially getting off to a slow start. The country's National Health Commission did not specify how many people have been vaccinated, however most vaccines approved for use in China are administered in two doses, as is the case with most other COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.