HOUSTON — Left-hander Carlos Rodon remains in play as a starter for Game 3 in the ALDS, White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Friday. La Russa said Rodon would have been announced by now if not for uncertainty about his shoulder, but there seems to be growing optimism from pitching coach Ethan Katz and even La Russa, who hasn’t brimmed with optimism regarding Rodon’s level of effectiveness since he came off the injured list.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO