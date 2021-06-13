Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Doña Ana County, NM

New Mexico is no stranger to disturbing national trend

Las Cruces Sun-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES – During the COVID-19 pandemic, another increasingly urgent public health crisis started to rise again. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s preliminary data, COVID-19 has exacerbated the overdose death trend and has left the nation witnessing more loss with an epidemic and a pandemic at hand. The study found overdose deaths are disproportionately affecting Americans based on race and ethnicity.

www.lcsun-news.com
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Doña Ana County, NM
Doña Ana County, NM
Health
Doña Ana County, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Cdc#Opioids#Drugs#Black Americans#Native Americans#Alaskan#The Commonwealth Fund#Cdc#Upc#Dea Event#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public HealthPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico edges closer to hitting Covid-19 vaccination goal

SANTA FE, New Mexico — A key deadline looms for reopening New Mexico as Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wanted to have at least 60% of residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Thursday so the state could move forward with plans in the coming weeks to lift some of the last public health restrictions for retailers, restaurants The post New Mexico edges closer to hitting Covid-19 vaccination goal appeared first on KVIA.
Albuquerque, NMUS News and World Report

New Mexico Governor Lifts Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico was under pressure Thursday to get thousands of people vaccinated to meet a deadline set by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The Democratic governor wanted to reopen the state by July 1, as long as 60% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated at least two weeks ahead of that date.
Public HealthDeming Headlight

New Mexico receives CDC funding for COVID-19 health disparities

CDC has awarded the New Mexico Department of Health $38,523,202 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Public Healthkrwg.org

New Mexico pandemic restrictions gone July 1

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday confirmed New Mexico will retire its color-coded, county-by-county system and all COVID-19 health restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activity in two weeks, allowing for the thousands of vaccinations administered this week as part of a statewide public health push to take full effect.
Grant County, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

New Mexico approaches vaccination target

Is New Mexico ready to reopen? State health officials and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are evaluating that prospect today. In April, Lujan Grisham set June 30 as the target date for having 60 percent of New Mexicans aged 16 years or older fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — the point at which she said the state could safely reopen, shedding all remaining public health restrictions.
Farmington, NMPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New Mexico With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 15. More than 594,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 4.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 15. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Las Cruces, NMCurrent-Argus

Four New Mexicans to share initial $1 million vaccination sweepstakes

LAS CRUCES – Residents from four New Mexico cities are the first four $250,000 winners in the state's Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes, a cash sweepstakes funded by federal stimulus and intended to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations. The state on Friday picked the first four prize winners of the sweepstakes and...
HealthSFGate

Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Little blue pills are becoming more prevalent across New Mexico, but, while seemingly harmless, they pack a deadly punch. These blue pills interlope as prescription pills, but they’re anything but doctor-approved. Fentanyl is finding its way into other products, as well. Heroin, cocaine and even...
Farmington, NMthe-journal.com

New Mexico sweetens deal for those who haven’t been vaccinated

FARMINGTON – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced another incentive for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. New Mexicans who complete their vaccination series or receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination through Thursday will be eligible to receive $100, the department announced Sunday in a news release.
Healthwopular.com

Cdc: Delta Variant Expected To Be Dominant In U.s. - Wjw Fox 8 News Cleveland

CDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in U.S. WJW FOX 8 News ClevelandCDC investigating heart inflammation among young vaccinated people l GMA ABC NewsCovid update: CDC expects Delta variant to be dominant in US syracuse.comCDC calling Delta Variant 'variant of concern' FOX 26 HoustonCDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in US KKCO-TVView Full Coverage on Google News.
Politicsindiancountrytoday.com

Navajo Nation disappointed in lack of Native Americans selected for New Mexico Citizen Redistricting Committee

Navajo Nation - Office of the President and Vice President. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer expressed their disappointment in the lack of diversity on the newly-formed New Mexico Citizen Redistricting Committee. The seven-member committee is predominantly composed of individuals from the Albuquerque area, and does not include any representatives from the state’s 23 tribal nations, and has only one female member.
Politicsktmoradio.com

Report Shows Disturbing Population Trends

While Missouri’s population grew by about 11,000 in the past year, a report on population trends has some disturbing news. Since 2010, many of Missouri’s metro and non-metro areas have not kept pace with many other parts of the country. As a whole, Missouri’s metro counties grew at a slower pace than the nation, and the state’s non-metro counties declined at a faster rate than those nationwide.