Orlando, FL

AHF Offers Solidarity with Orlando Community on ‘Pulse’ Anniversary

aidshealth.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, FL (June 12, 2021) AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) today offers solidarity and strength with the entire Orlando community as the city marks the fifth anniversary Saturday of the senseless, brutal 2016 Pulse Nightclub attack on the LGBTQ community in Orlando, a city where AHF provides HIV/AIDS care and services including free HIV testing. The AHF-supported Impulse Group has one of its largest chapters in Orlando, and the Pulse nightclub was one of its major community partners.

www.aidshealth.org
