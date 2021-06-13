Police find body of drowned paddleboarder at Silver Lake

PUTNAM TWP., MI — A recent University of Michigan graduate drowned in Silver Lake, police said after her disappearance on Saturday prompted a beach closure and search. A man and a woman were stand-up paddle-boarding together on June 12 at Silver Lake at Pinckney State Recreation Area, police said. At some point, the man went back to shore and returned to the water to look for the woman, said Derrick Jackson, spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.