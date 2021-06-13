Cancel
Washtenaw County, MI

Police find body of drowned paddleboarder at Silver Lake

By Samuel Dodge
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 7 days ago
PUTNAM TWP., MI — A recent University of Michigan graduate drowned in Silver Lake, police said after her disappearance on Saturday prompted a beach closure and search. A man and a woman were stand-up paddle-boarding together on June 12 at Silver Lake at Pinckney State Recreation Area, police said. At some point, the man went back to shore and returned to the water to look for the woman, said Derrick Jackson, spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating Barton Hills home invasion

ANN ARBOR, MI – Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a home invasion in the Barton Hills neighborhood of Ann Arbor Township. Deputies were called to the 500 block of Hillspur Road after a family member of the victim checked on the residence and found the home ransacked, police said. The family member noted that the victim’s vehicle had been stolen along with several pieces of high-end jewelry.
Man shot multiple times outside restaurant dies after driving himself to hospital

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A Romulus man shot outside a Pittsfield Township restaurant Wednesday afternoon drove himself to the hospital where he later died, police say. Police were called at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, to the Ichiban restaurant, 4641 Washtenaw Ave., for a reported shooting that had occurred in the restaurant’s parking lot, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.