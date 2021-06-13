Djokovic rallies for French victory ... Lightning-Islanders

If you ever get into a tennis match with the greatest clay court player of all time, make sure you have someone like Jelena Djokovic in your corner. Novak Djokovic was facing Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open on Friday. There was limited fan attendance due to COVID-19-related restrictions. But family and team personnel were allowed. Few people were as pumped for the event as Nole’s wife, Jelena.