Djokovic rallies for French victory ... Lightning-Islanders

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic (JOH'-koh-vihch) rallied from two sets down to win his second French Open championship and his 19th Grand Slam title. The 34-year-old Serb beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The 22-year-old Tsitsipas looked like the fresher player early on, with Djokovic coming off an epic semifinal victory over Rafael Nadal. The victory moves him one major championship away from tying the men's record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.