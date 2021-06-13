Tips to protect your bitcoins from hackers

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the CALS IT team will be promoting best practices that can protect your data and your computers. Ransomware is the number one attack method being used by cybercriminals today for their own financial gain. This type of attack involves blocking a person’s access to their personal information or critical organizational data by encrypting it, rendering the data unreadable without the proper key, which is held by the attacker and offered for payment. Higher education is as big of a target as any other business, so in addition to following best practices for protecting data and partnering with your local IT staff to manage and secure your computers, what else can you do? An answer is to make sure you have a current backup of your data.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO