Omaha, NE

Old-timers day: 30-somethings hanging on at US swim trials

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Amanda Weir just can’t bring herself to say the word “retirement.” She’s still at the pool at age 35, still toiling away against kids half her age — if that. While swimming will always be a young person’s sport, Weir has plenty of company in the 30-and-older club. Thirteen such athletes are competing at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Among them is 40-year-old gold medalist Anthony Ervin. While Ervin knows is chances of making the team are remote, others are more hopeful. Thirty-two-year Nathan Adrian has a shot at making it to another Olympics in Tokyo. Ryan Lochte also thinks he can make the team.

