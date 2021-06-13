Cancel
Dolphins, LB Baker agree on 3-year, $39 million extension

 7 days ago

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jerome Baker have agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract extension. Agent Drew Rosenhaus says the deal includes $28.4 million in guaranteed money. Baker has played in all 48 games in his first three seasons with the Dolphins and started 37 of them. He led the Dolphins in tackles in each of the past two seasons and had a career-best seven sacks in 2020. The Dolphins took the former Ohio State standout in the third round of the 2018 draft.

