Dolphins, LB Baker agree on 3-year, $39 million extension

The Miami Dolphins’ upcoming decision regarding the contract desires of CB Xavien Howard is going to be a complicated one. And regardless of what direction the Dolphins choose to take, there will be ripple effects that are felt throughout much of the rest of the roster. Either Miami trades Howard and the dynamics of Miami’s defense shifts or the team will concede to Howard’s contract demands and there will be financial implications on the rest of the roster. Could the Dolphins try to play hard ball and call Howard’s bluff? Surely they could. But if Howard is willing to miss games, that would also be the worst case scenario for all involved.