Musk Denies Bitcoin ‘Pump And Dump’—And Says Tesla Will Resume Transactions Once This Mining Goal Is Reached
As the cryptocurrency market's weeks-long rut continues, Tesla's billionaire CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to refute claims that he engaged in a bitcoin pump-and-dump scheme earlier this year and said the electric-vehicle company would once again invest in the world's largest cryptocurrency once its mining operations constitute a "reasonable" amount of clean energy usage.www.forbes.com