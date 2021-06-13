Musk Denies Bitcoin ‘Pump And Dump’—And Says Tesla Will Resume Transactions Once This Mining Goal Is Reached

Cryptocurrency is the most popular topic nowadays, and after the bloodbath seen in the crypto world, people have started fearing a bit while investing in cryptocurrency. You must have heard about the crypto crash that occurred in May 2020, but you surely won’t have complete knowledge about it. You can click here if you want to start with bitcoin trading and make money. If you want to know some insider stories and the reasons and after-effects of the crash, you can read below.