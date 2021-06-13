Cancel
Musk Denies Bitcoin ‘Pump And Dump’—And Says Tesla Will Resume Transactions Once This Mining Goal Is Reached

By Jonathan Ponciano
Forbes
 7 days ago
As the cryptocurrency market's weeks-long rut continues, Tesla's billionaire CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to refute claims that he engaged in a bitcoin pump-and-dump scheme earlier this year and said the electric-vehicle company would once again invest in the world's largest cryptocurrency once its mining operations constitute a "reasonable" amount of clean energy usage.

