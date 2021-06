The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is about as serious as performance sedans can get but the one featured in this video is more impressive than most. As standard, the GT 63 S’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine pumps out 630 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The owner of this example clearly wanted some extra grunt and has had a pair of new turbochargers fitted alongside an Akrapovic exhaust and some software tuning for the engine that increases power to 870 hp and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm). Eager to see just how fast the modified sedan is in the real world, Daniel Abt lined it up against a McLaren 765LT.