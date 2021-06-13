Cancel
Richmond, VA

Talking to strangers

By Special to the Citizen
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0aTC4FBq00

One Small Step, a national nonprofit dedicated to preserving American stories, aims to connect people across political affiliations to bridge differences and see one another as human beings.

Launched by StoryCorps at the end of 2020, the organization matches participants with a stranger who holds a differing point of view and asks them to record a 40-minute one-on-one conversation with each other about their lives. The organization identified Richmond as one of the most diverse political cities and elected it to be one of the four region chosen to record interviews.

“I was very intrigued with the concept, the idea of talking to a stranger and with someone you probably wouldn’t meet in regular interactions and the potential for that,” said Lanre Ajibola, a Richmond One Small Step participant.

Ajibola, who heard about One Small Step on the radio, said he signed up for their emails and received a questionnaire to fill out. He also received a brief summary of his partner, with that person’s name omitted, prior to the recording.

“It was an eager anticipation of like, ‘Okay, what will this conversation be like?’” he said. “But it ended up being a very great conversation.”

Kate Gareau, another participant in Richmond’s One Small Step, had trepidation prior to the conversation but said her partner created a comfortable and safe environment that made it easier once the recording started.

“I think just being able to be in a conversation and be honest and open is something that you don’t always get a chance to do, but we have a lot more in common than you would expect,” she said. “Who she thought I was is not actually really 100% who I am because she was coming from her perspective of her beliefs. And so she just assumed that I was something completely different.”

StoryCorps has spent three years developing One Small Step with the input of scientists, researchers and psychologists. Conversations are self-guided by the participants and are not about politics, but rather who they are as people, according to the organization’s website.

“There’s a lot that divides people, not just politics,” Gareau said, “though we try to put it in a neat little box. That’s not always that way.”

Each conversation becomes a digital file that is sent to the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, and participants are also emailed a link to their interview.

“I think oftentimes, we stay in a tight little circle or tight little bubble,” Gareau said. “And we just have kind of a sounding board of the same type of ideas back and forth. And I think the more that we can foster not just having the same type of sounding board, the better off that we will be.”

There is nothing to lose by signing up to participate in One Small Step, Gareau said. Ajibola, who said the experience exceeded his expectations, also encourages Richmond residents to take the chance.

“The idea of that empathy and being able to learn someone else’s story is invaluable,” Ajibola said. “So if there was anybody talking about their interest in it, I would say go for it and have that conversation. You never know what you might learn from it or what you might gain from it.”

