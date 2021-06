The academics in the 1970s, who sought to discover why the Civil Rights Movement had stalled, could not imagine what they would unleash. At this point, seemingly, their conclusions are less important than how many now reduce, twist, and distort their findings. Its critics have reduced “Critical Race Theory” from a robust theory to a mere initialism: “CRT.” It fits on tweets, is easy to remember, and can be applied to whatever right wingers wish to demagogue. Critical race theory is an academic movement with benefits and shortcomings. “CRT'' is a smoke screen that ideologues use to create outrage and politicians use to justify the restriction of academic freedom and propagandistic versions of US history. For anyone interested in what critical race theory actually is, read John McWhorter for a fair examination. But everyone should be concerned over how the moral panic around it affects education and how American history is taught.