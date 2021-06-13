Review: Jacob’s Pillow Virtual Gala features dazzling dance performances

Bard SummerScape returns with live performances July 8–August 15. ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — Bard SummerScape returns to live performance with a wide-ranging and adventurous lineup this summer. Staged for limited in-person audiences, the 2021 season presents the 31st Bard Music Festival, “Nadia Boulanger and Her World,” which pays tribute to one of the most important female figures in classical music history; the first fully staged American production of “King Arthur” (Le roi Arthus), the only opera by Boulanger’s compatriot and near-contemporary Ernest Chausson; the world premiere of “I was waiting for the echo of a better day,” a new dance commission from Bard’s Fisher Center Choreographer-in-residence Pam Tanowitz and Sphinx Medal of Excellence-winning composer Jessie Montgomery; “Most Happy in Concert,” songs from Frank Loesser’s “The Most Happy Fella,” directed by Tony nominee Daniel Fish; Black Roots Summer, a two-weekend celebration of Black roots music curated by Michael Mwenso and Jono Gasparro; and a newly commissioned concert from Mx. Justin Vivian Bond. All programs will be staged July 8–August 15 in both the Fisher Center and outdoors at Montgomery Place. Select programs will also be livestreamed at UPSTREAMING, the Fisher Center’s virtual stage.