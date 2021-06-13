Off Duty Firefighter Saves Man In Rolla After Arson Attempt

One man is safe thanks to quick action from an off-duty fire fighter in Rolla. “A 5:50 he’s in route on his day off to the gym, and this was not a typical way he drives to work. We are very fortunate he caught this! He saw the smoke, started notifying the residents in the apartment and called 911 quickly. Because of that we were able to prevent a great deal of damage and the risk of a life” says Rolla Fire Chief Ron Smith.