By the time Tyreke Johnson left Nebraska’s campus during the first week of June, he knew he wanted to play for the Huskers. The former Ohio State defensive back and five-star prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida, found a combination of scheme fit, energy on campus and an old high school connection that led him to decide on transferring to NU. Johnson has been enrolled at UNL since at least the middle of last week, announced his commitment on Sunday and discussed it all with the Journal Star on Monday morning.