From Ontario to Bordeaux, Islamophobia and right-wing terrorism must be confronted head-on

By H.A. Hellyer
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH. A. Hellyer is a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace scholar in Washington and senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London. On June 6, four members of the same family in Ontario were struck and killed by a vehicle. The police said the victims were targeted “because of their Islamic faith.” Canadians have to live with this horrific attack, but it was part of a broader global threat: the proliferation of far-right terrorism.

