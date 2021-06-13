From Ontario to Bordeaux, Islamophobia and right-wing terrorism must be confronted head-on

Today in Islamophobia: The Washington Post editorial board calls attention to China’s genocide of Uighurs, stating “these atrocities taint the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and should be reason for corporate sponsors to pull out.” In Canada, prosecutors have charged the assailant who killed four members of a Canadian Muslim family in London, Ontario with a terror crime, and in the UK, polls show that Muslim support for the Labor party is failing, due in part to the party’s unwillingness to tackle Islamophobia. Our recommended read of the day is by Scottie Andrew on calls from the Muslim community to put a halt to an upcoming film about the Christchurch shooting because it does not center the experiences of Muslim residents of Christchurch in its retelling. This and more below: