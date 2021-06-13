Cancel
Christian Eriksen "was gone" says Denmark doctor before he was resuscitated on pitch

By Colin Millar
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen has claimed that Christian Eriksen “was gone” after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland, before being resuscitated by emergency medics.

Eriksen collapsed to the ground in the latter stages of the first half of the Euro 2020 clash on Saturday afternoon, with the game immediately halted and the player attended to by medical staff.

Urgent medical care was given to the Inter playmaker in an attempt to resuscitate him, before he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Copenhagen, where his condition was later described as ‘stable’.

The turnaround in Eriksen’s health situation has come as a huge relief to everyone, with the severity of the situation now outlined by his nation’s team doctor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdhGw_0aTC2fsC00
Denmark's players formed a protective ring around Christian Eriksen as he received medical treatment (Image: Wolfgang Rattay/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Boesen explained, in quotes carried by The Guardian : “He was gone. We started the resuscitation and we managed to do it. How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib [defibrillation], so that’s quite fast.”

“How quickly they (the medical team) reacted was decisive I would say. The time from when it happens until he receives help is the most important factor. And that was a short period of time. That was decisive.

“They are now doing a series of tests at the hospital that can maybe give some of the answers him and I are looking for. But he is awake and is answering questions clearly. His heart is beating again… the tests that have been done so far look fine. We don’t have an explanation to why it happened.”

A little under two hours after the harrowing episode took place, the match was somewhat surprisingly restarted and completed yesterday evening.

Was the correct decision made to allow Denmark v Finland to be completed on Saturday evening? Comment below

The game was restarted from the point in proceedings when it had stopped due to Eriksen’s collapse, with Denmark - who had been well on top during the opening exchanges - crashing to a one-goal defeat.

Joel Pohjanpalo’s header on the hour mark was the only goal of the game, as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg seeing a tame penalty saved by Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand revealed how Eriksen had shared a video call with the entire squad and whilst he had little memory of what had happened, he appeared to be in a good mood.

The Danish players had agreed to finish the game on Saturday, but only after reportedly being given an option of concluding it then or early the following day.

Hjulmand said: “Christian was concerned about us and he doesn’t remember a lot about yesterday so he asked how the team was doing.

“Christian is a big person. He felt that he can play because he is at his happiest on the pitch. He said this morning that we maybe had it worse than him because he wants to get out on the training pitch again. We have to see if we can gather ourselves and go out and play for Christian.”

