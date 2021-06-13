Cancel
Bee Cave, TX

Bee Cave City Council approves plan for Central Park road

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

The Bee Cave City Council on Tuesday night voted 3-2 to approvea road that will stretch across Central Park. The street will be built out in undetermined phases, which must be re-evaluated as part of future Capital Improvements Projects budgets. The plan includes entry into the east side of the park from RM 620 and into the south side from Texas 71. The plan will also keep the existing northern entrance from Bee Cave Parkway.

