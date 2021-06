The Tri-City ValleyCats have made a move and brought in a reinforcement in the form of a 10 year MLB veteran. Bud Norris, who played for the ValleyCats as a member of the Houston Astros organization in 2006, has agreed to play for Pete Incaviglia. The ValleyCats were in desperate need of some bullpen help and it looks like Norris will immediately become the teams closer. Norris last played for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and has played for 7 different Major League franchises. He came up as a starter but found his way to the bullpen later in his career and in that 2018 season with St. Louis, he had a 3.59 ERA and recorded 28 saves. Does Tim Kurkjian think Norris can make it back to majors? Make sure to listen above to find out as well as hear what other MLB player is coming to the Frontier League.