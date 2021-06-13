Cancel
How To Search the Chemical Makeup of Exoplanet Atmospheres for Hints at Their History

By Andy Tomaswick
Universe Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor’s note – this article was written with Dr. Vincent Kofman, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), and the lead author on the research it discusses. Thousands of exoplanets have been discovered in the recent decades. Planet hunters like TESS and Kepler, as well as numerous ground-based...

www.universetoday.com
Astronomyadvancedsciencenews.com

Scientists discover new exoplanet with an atmosphere ripe for study

An artist’s impression shows an exoplanet orbiting the Sun-like star. Image credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser. An international group of collaborators, including scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and The University of New Mexico, have discovered a new, temperate sub-Neptune sized exoplanet with a 24-day orbital period orbiting a nearby M dwarf star. The recent discovery offers exciting research opportunities thanks to the planet’s substantial atmosphere, small star, and how fast the system is moving away from the Earth.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Atmosphere!” — An Exciting but Weird Exoplanet Discovered

“With its larger size and atmosphere,” exoplanetologist Diana Dragomir told The Daily Galaxy, “TOI-1231b promises to give us a glimpse into the rate of atmospheric evaporation caused by its M dwarf star, which we then hope to extrapolate from in order to learn more about atmospheric escape for terrestrial M dwarf planets, too.”
ScienceIFLScience

Carbon Dioxide In Earth's Atmosphere Hits Highest Levels In Human History

Despite the slight slump in emissions seen in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, carbon dioxide levels in the Earth’s atmosphere are the highest they’ve been throughout the whole of human history. In fact, the planet has not seen this level of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere for around 4 million years.
AstronomyFuturity

Dying stars hint at how they spread ‘seeds’ for new planets

Researchers have observed, in unprecedented detail and spatial resolution, organic molecules in planetary nebulae, or the aftermath of dying stars. Their work sheds new light on how stars form and die. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array, or ALMA, the researchers observed radio emissions from hydrogen cyanide, formyl ion, and...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Possibilities for an Aerial Biosphere in Temperate Sub Neptune-Sized Exoplanet Atmospheres

The search for signs of life through the detection of exoplanet atmosphere biosignature gases is gaining momentum. Yet, only a handful of rocky exoplanet atmospheres are suitable for observation with planned next-generation telescopes. To broaden prospects, we describe the possibilities for an aerial, liquid water cloud-based biosphere in the atmospheres of sub Neptune-sized temperate exoplanets, those receiving Earth-like irradiation from their host stars. One such planet is known (K2-18b) and other candidates are being followed up. Sub Neptunes are common and easier to study observationally than rocky exoplanets because of their larger sizes, lower densities, and extended atmospheres or envelopes. Yet, sub Neptunes lack any solid surface as we know it, so it is worthwhile considering whether their atmospheres can support an aerial biosphere. We review, synthesize, and build upon existing research. Passive microbial-like life particles must persist aloft in a region with liquid water clouds for long enough to metabolize, reproduce, and spread before downward transport to lower altitudes that may be too hot for life of any kind to survive. Dynamical studies are needed to flesh out quantitative details of life particle residence times. A sub Neptune would need to be a part of a planetary system with an unstable asteroid belt in order for meteoritic material to provide nutrients, though life would also need to efficiently reuse and recycle metals. The origin of life may be the most severe limiting challenge. Regardless of the uncertainties, we can keep an open mind to the search for biosignature gases as a part of general observational studies of sub Neptune exoplanets.
Astronomyastrobites.org

How deep is an exoplanet’s ocean?

Title: How Deep Is the Ocean? Exploring the phase structure of water-rich sub-Neptunes. First Author’s Institution: Institute of Astronomy, University of Cambridge. Oceans harbored the earliest life forms on Earth. The depths of Earth’s oceans are largely unexplored and the ecosystems hidden deep underwater continue to fascinate scientists and the public alike. If the ocean close to our homes are already mysterious, alien oceans surely attract even more attention. A body of liquid water provides an ideal environment for life to emerge. In the Solar system, Jupiter’s moon Europa famously has an ice shell that could be covering a subsurface ocean (see this astrobite). The sci-fi novels 2010: Odyssey Two and 2061: Odyssey Three by Arthur C. Clarke imagines a future where primitive life forms under Europa’s ice evolved and transformed the ocean. Looking further out into the cosmos, the prospect of finding oceans on exoplanets has inspired astronomers to gather lightcurve data and, in today’s paper, model the structure of exoplanet oceans.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Idealised 3D simulations of diabatically-forced Ledoux convection. Application to the atmosphere of hot rocky exoplanets

We investigate the impact on convective numerical simulations of thermo-compositional diabatic processes. We focus our study on simulations with a stabilizing temperature gradient and a destabilizing mean-molecular weight gradient. We aim to establish the possibility for a reduced temperature-gradient in such setups. A suite of 3D simulations were conducted using a numerical hydrodynamic code. We used as a simplified test case, a sample region of the secondary atmosphere of a hot rocky exoplanet within which the chemical transition CO+O $\leftrightarrow$ CO$_{2}$ could occur. Newtonian cooling and a chemical source term was used to maintain a negative mean molecular weight gradient. Our results demonstrate that this setup can reduce the temperature gradient, a result which does not converge away with resolution or over time. We also show that the presence of the reduced temperature gradient is a function of the forcing timescales. The above transition leads to a bifurcation of the temperature profile when the chemical forcing is fast, reminiscent of the bifurcation seen in the boiling crisis for steam/liquid convection. With the reduced temperature gradient in these idealized setups, there exists the possibility for an analogy of the reddening (currently observed in the spectra of brown dwarfs) in the spectra of rocky exoplanet atmospheres. Detailed 1D modelling is needed, in order to characterize the equilibrium thermal and compositional gradients, the timescales, and the impact of a realistic equation of state, in order to assess if the regime identified here will develop in realistic situations. This possibility cannot, however, be excluded a priori. This prediction is new for terrestrial atmospheres and represents strong motivation for the use of diabatic models when analysing atmospheric spectra of rocky exoplanets that will be observed with e.g. the James Webb Space Telescope.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Detection of Aerosols at Microbar Pressures in an Exoplanet Atmosphere

Formation of hazes at microbar pressures has been explored by theoretical models of exoplanet atmospheres to explain Rayleigh scattering and/or featureless transmission spectra, however observational evidence of aerosols in the low pressure formation environments has proved elusive. Here, we show direct evidence of aerosols existing at $\sim$1 microbar pressures in the atmosphere of the warm sub-Saturn WASP-69b using observations taken with Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) and Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instruments on the Hubble Space Telescope. The transmission spectrum shows a wavelength-dependent slope induced by aerosol scattering that covers 11 scale heights of spectral modulation. Drawing on the extensive studies of haze in our Solar System, we model the transmission spectrum based on a scaled version of Jupiter's haze density profile to show that WASP-69b transmission spectrum can be produced by scattering from an approximately constant density of particles extending throughout the atmospheric column from 40 millibar to microbar pressures. These results are consistent with theoretical expectations based on microphysics of the aerosol particles that have suggested haze can exist at microbar pressures in exoplanet atmospheres.
AstronomyUniverse Today

A New Technique for “Seeing” Exoplanet Surfaces Based on the Content of their Atmospheres

In November of 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will make its long-awaited journey to space. This next-generation observatory will observe the cosmos using its advanced infrared suite and reveal many never-before-seen things. By 2024, it will be joined the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (RST), the successor to the Hubble mission that will have 100 times Hubble’s field of view and faster observing time.
Astronomyfoxwilmington.com

Earth’s atmosphere trapping ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat: NASA, NOAA report

Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have determined in new research that the Earth’s atmosphere has been trapping an “unprecedented” amount of heat, with the planet’s energy imbalance approximately doubling from 2005 to 2019. NASA explained in a release...
Astronomylodivalleynews.com

Five puzzles that can be solved with missions to Venus – 20/06/2021

Five puzzles that can be solved through missions to Venus. Because of its hostile environment, Venus remains a planet full of undiscovered secrets. Despite Earth’s proximity, the biggest investments and manifestations are still directed to Mars. Venus is a hot, poisonous planet covered by a volcano. At the end of...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Seaches for beyond-Riemann gravity

Many effective field theories describing gravity cannot arise from an underlying theory based on Riemann geometry or its extensions to include torsion and nonmetricity but may instead emerge from another geometry or may have a nongeometric basis. The Lagrange density for a broad class of such theories is investigated. The action for fermions coupled to gravity is linearized about a Minkowski background and is found to include terms describing small deviations from Lorentz invariance and gravitational gauge invariance. The corresponding nonrelativistic hamiltonian is derived at second order in the fermion momentum. The implications for laboratory experiments and astrophysical observations with fermions are studied, with primary focus on anomalous spin-gravity couplings. First constraints on some coefficients are extracted from existing data obtained via measurements at different potentials, comparisons of gravitational accelerations, interferometric methods, and investigations of gravitational bound states. Some prospects for future experimental studies are discussed.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Black Hole Firewall Transformation and Realism in Quantum Mechanics

A procedure to derive a unitary evolution law for a quantised black hole, has been proposed by the author. The proposal requires that one starts off with the entire Penrose diagram for the eternal black hole as the background metric, after which one has to invoke the antipodal identification in order to see how the two asymptotic domains of this metric both refer to the same outside world. In this paper we focus on the need to include time reversal in applying this identification. This forces us to postulate the existence of an 'anti-vacuum' state in our world, which is the state where energy density reaches a maximal value. We find that this squares well with the deterministic interpretation of quantum mechanics, according to which quantum Hilbert space is to be regarded as the 'vector representation' of a real world. One has to understand how to deal with gravity in such considerations. The non-perturbative component of the gravitational force seems to involve cut-and-paste procedures as dynamical features of space and time, of which the re-arrangement of space-time into two connected domains in the Penrose diagram is a primary example. Thus we attempt to obtain new insights in the nature of particle interactions at the Planck scale, as well as quantum mechanics itself.
AstronomyScience Daily

Researchers trace dust grain's journey through newborn solar system

A research team led by the University of Arizona has reconstructed in unprecedented detail the history of a dust grain that formed during the birth of the solar system more than 4.5 billion years ago. The findings provide insights into the fundamental processes underlying the formation of planetary systems, many of which are still shrouded in mystery.
Astronomyclimate.news

Our sun is going into hibernation and that means more temperature drops

Each sunspot cycle has been getting less intense. This means temperature drops… And right now, the weather is following this trend. (Article republished from StrangeSounds.org) Comparison between solar maximum and solar minimum. Picture: NASAJust a few days ago, I discussed the space weather forecast of several scientists for solar cycle...
Astronomydragonblogger.com

Traveling to Exoplanets: How will we get there?

Let’s say you go to space. Everyone wants to, at one point or another, if they’ve ever looked up at the stars of the night sky on a clear, dark eve. One of those nights where you can just see everything around you, encapsulated in the awe and wonder of the whole universe before your eyes. Sometimes, distance is terrifying. Other times, it just draws you in even more.
AstronomyCornell University

Astronomers seek gravitational waves with renewed NSF grant

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has renewed a Physics Frontiers Center grant to the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) consortium, giving Cornell astronomy researchers in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S), together with more than 200 collaborators around the world, five more years to seek gravitational waves.
Hawaii StateThegardenisland.com

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

HONOLULU — Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in space for study. The baby Hawaiian bobtail squid were raised at the University of Hawaii’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory and were blasted into space earlier this month on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station. Researcher Jamie Foster, who...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomers Have Found the Perfect Exoplanet to Study Another World’s Atmosphere

TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) has found a new planet, and the discovery of this sub-Neptune exoplanet has scientists excited about atmospheres. The combination of the planet’s size, its thick atmosphere, and its orbit around a small M-class star close to Earth provides researchers with an opportunity to learn more about exoplanet atmospheres. We’re getting better and better at finding exoplanets, and studying their atmospheres is the next step in understanding them as a whole.
AstronomyEos

Gap in Exoplanet Size Shifts with Age

Twenty-six years ago, astronomers discovered the first planet orbiting a distant Sun-like star. Today thousands of exoplanets are known to inhabit our local swath of the Milky Way, and that deluge of data has inadvertently revealed a cosmic mystery: Planets just a bit larger than Earth appear to be relatively rare in the exoplanet canon.