'I said YES!' Kym Marsh shares a glimpse of her fiancé Scott Ratcliff's romantic birthday proposal after announcing their engagement

By Lydia Catling For Mailonline
She announced their engagement on Saturday.

And Kym Marsh, 44, shared a loved-up snap of herself and fiancé Scott Ratcliff, 32, taken at the moment the Army Major beau proposed over the weekend.

Sharing the picture of herself and Scott kissing in front of a light-up Happy Birthday sign on Instagram on Sunday, Kym wrote: 'I said YES!!!!!! Sooooo happy!!! ❤️'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1EN1_0aTC1OxK00

The actress shared the exciting news with fans in an interview with OK! on Saturday and said she's 'over the moon' to be marrying the Army Major after nearly three years together.

She said: 'I'm absolutely over the moon - I can't believe it. It's been the best birthday surprise ever. I can't stop smiling!'

The Hear'Say star looked radiant as she stole a kiss from her new fiancé, wearing a striking floral dress for her birthday celebrations.

The couple had been dating since July 2018 but have had to endure long stints of separation as Scott serves abroad, with Kym admitting last April that they had at the time been apart for seven months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uHmT_0aTC1OxK00
Wedding bells! Kym announced her engagement to her beau Scott on Saturday after he proposed on her birthday over the weekend

She previously told The Sun that the Covid lockdown has meant Scott is spending more time at home.

Kym said: 'He's actually home. He was due to go to staff college in September but we've ended up spending most of the past year together.'

'I feel so lucky to be in this situation. It has given me the opportunity to have more time with Scott, my son David, my daughters Emilie and Polly and the rest of my family. I'm not taking those things for granted.'

Back in December 2018, Kym revealed she and Scott were facing six months apart as the soldier was due to return to Afghanistan for duty in the Parachute Regiment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWiDv_0aTC1OxK00
Happy news! The actress shared the exciting news with fans in an interview with OK! and said she's 'over the moon' to be marrying the Army Major after nearly three years together

Despite the long-distance looming, the star was resolute in her belief that their relationship will survive the strain.

Kym told The Sun at the Military Awards 2018: 'He is due to go back to Afghanistan next year for six months. It is tough, but I know we can make it work and we will be fine.

'He's just got back from a training exercise in Kenya, so tonight was the first time we have seen each other in weeks.'

Kym had split from Matt Baker three months before sparking up a romance with Scott, after a two year romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjAkQ_0aTC1OxK00
Time together: The couple had been dating since July 2018 but have had to endure long stints of separation as Scott serves abroad
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucvJu_0aTC1OxK00
Over: After breaking onto the pop scene as a member of Hear'Say Kym married EastEnders star Jack Ryder, 36, in 2002, but they divorced in 2009

She was first in a relationship with builder David Cunliffe before her rise to fame in 2001's Popstars, and the couple had a son David, 25, and daughter Emilie, 25, during a five-year relationship.

After breaking onto the pop scene as a member of Hear'Say Kym married EastEnders star Jack Ryder, 36, in 2002, but they divorced in 2009 after she admitted having an affair with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, 43.

Kym went onto marry Jamie in 2012, and the couple have a eight-year-old daughter Polly. The couple's first child Archie, passed away shortly after his premature birth in 2009.

Just over a year after tying the knot, Kym filed for divorce from Jamie in 2013 citing 'unreasonable behaviour.

She is also a grandmother, with daughter Emilie welcoming baby son Teddy in May 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037RYp_0aTC1OxK00
Exes: She went onto marry Hollyoaks' Jamie Lomas in 2012, but they pair split just a year later
