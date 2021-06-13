Cancel
Every trailer and announcement from Microsoft and Bethesda’s E3 showcase

By Kyle Orland
Ars Technica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft packed 30 different games into its hour-and-a-half-long presentation at this year's completely virtual E3 show. Most of those games will be available on Game Pass, and many will be Xbox console exclusives. If you didn't have a chance to sit through the lengthy, bombastic presentation live, here's a quick...

arstechnica.com
