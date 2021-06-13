Every trailer and announcement from Microsoft and Bethesda’s E3 showcase

Whether it’s new game reveals or over-the-top opening dance numbers, when it comes to Ubisoft’s E3 conferences, we’re all guaranteed something interesting at the very least. This year’s E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward started with a preshow featuring some interesting little clips including one explaining what a game “going gold” actually means. However, in classic Ubisoft fashion, this was interjected with really odd clips featuring characters from some of Ubisoft’s latest franchise entries slowly moving forward for approximately twenty-nine real-time minutes. With no commentary. Just awkward in-game audio. Yeah. But hey, it’s E3, so what about the games?! Well, you’re in luck as this year Ubisoft gave us some brand new info on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Extraction, and so much more. Let’s dive right into all the reveals!