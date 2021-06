The overall number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Georgia are at the lowest levels since the earliest days of the pandemic. The seven-day rolling average of new infections is down about 96% since the January peak. Likewise, the rolling average of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Georgia is down about 91% since mid-January, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of state data shows. Experts say this is a signal of the extraordinary effectiveness of the vaccines.