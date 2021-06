From cashew creams and dips to hemp milk, here are four plant-based dairy alternative recipes that are easy to whip up at home and eat with everything. Who knew soaked cashews could be so delicious? I put basic cashew cream on everything from pasta to baked sweet potatoes with pesto to salads, and I even use it to make dips. The flexibility of cashew cream is never-ending and the method works well with other nuts, like macadamias and almonds. With the addition of a variety of fresh herbs and flavors from za'atar with scallions, garlic, and lemon to honey-sesame and even strawberry-lime, it was all so good—leading to this compilation of cashew cream recipes.