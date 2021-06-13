Cancel
UFC

UFC 263: Ref Al Guinee ripped for not noticing Jamahal Hill’s dangling arm

By Gotham Rex
newyorkian.com
 7 days ago

Jamahal Hill’s fight at UFC 263 did not end immediately when his left arm was dislocated by Paul Craig.

www.newyorkian.com
