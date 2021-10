Almost a year after Sony launched its cutting-edge PS5 console, chances are you're probably still religiously checking Twitter, desperately trying to find one that's not part of a sure-I'll-pay-$500-more bundle. (Or an Xbox Series X. No judgments.) It's never too soon to start thinking about the next console you might not be able to get, though; after all, if there's something as good or better on the horizon, why not give your Twitter trawling a break? Thus arise the nascent rumors about a new PS5 Pro. At the moment, the sole tip-based leak comes from reputable Moore's Law is Dead (MLID), which claims that Sony's working on a new, higher-specced model of the PS5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO