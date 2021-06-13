VIDEO: BVX faves Canine Stars perform on America’s Got Talent

While fans of the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show won’t be able to see the wildly popular act at the Bulkley Valley Exhibition (BVX) this year, they can still get their fix. The Canine Stars, which is an annual attraction at the BVX, recently appeared on Season 16 of the TV competition show America’s Got Talent (AGT). The performance featured a mock-up of the judge’s panel with dogs as stand-ins for the judges with names such as “Bow-wowie Mandel” and “Simon Howl.”