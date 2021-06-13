Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

VIDEO: BVX faves Canine Stars perform on America’s Got Talent

By Thom Barker
Smirs Interior News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile fans of the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show won’t be able to see the wildly popular act at the Bulkley Valley Exhibition (BVX) this year, they can still get their fix. The Canine Stars, which is an annual attraction at the BVX, recently appeared on Season 16 of the TV competition show America’s Got Talent (AGT). The performance featured a mock-up of the judge’s panel with dogs as stand-ins for the judges with names such as “Bow-wowie Mandel” and “Simon Howl.”

www.interior-news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Got Talent#Bvx#Agt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Pets
Related
Las Vegas, NVFrankfort Times

Simon Cowell planning America's Got Talent Las Vegas residency

Simon Cowell is planning a Las Vegas show based on 'America's Got Talent'. The 61-year-old star has reportedly penned a deal worth £10 million a year with the Luxor Hotel for an upcoming residency featuring the winner from this year's series of 'AGT', along with other performers.
Rainier, WANisqually Valley News

Rainier’s Got Talent Seeks Performers Come July

Move over Simon Cowell, Rainier’s Veronica Brauer is putting on a talent show of her own, the city’s very first Rainier’s Got Talent. Only in Brauer’s version of the show there will be no “Xs,” no disapproving judges and no winners or losers. “It’s not a contest,” she said. “There’s...
TV ShowsBillboard

Who Won Every Season of 'America's Got Talent'?

Current judges Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel recruit viewers' help to crown the most talented, and each season's top pick runs the gamut of skill sets. Below is a complete list of which talented act won at the end of every season. Season 1. Winner: Bianca Ryan.
NFLtalentrecap.com

Who Wore it Best: the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges or Their Doggy Doppelgängers?

The Canine Stars are the dog act that fans have been waiting for on America’s Got Talent. For their Season 16 audition, the group performed a routine where dogs impersonated the judges. The rescue group made Twitter accounts for each of the dog personas and have been posting pictures of the furry friends looking exactly like the judges. Which dog looks the most like their America’s Got Talent judge?
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

America’s Got Talent: Season 17? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, America’s Got Talent is a talent competition that features an impressive array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, and hopeful stars. The winning act receives a $1 million prize and the chance to headline in the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas. In season 16, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara are back at the judge’s table. This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage after an unprecedented number of submissions poured in from across the country.
TV Showssurvivornet.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Standout Has a 2% Chance of Survival from Terminal Cancer, Moves Judges to Tears With Performance and Gets Fast-Tracked to the Live Shows

America’s Got Talent contestant Jane Marczewski, 30, is fighting terminal cancer. After last night’s flawless performance of her original song, It’s Okay, the thirty-year-old was fast-tracked to the live shows with judge Simon Cowell’s “Golden Buzzer,” after moving the judges to tears with her talent and shocking story. “You can’t...
Musicchvnradio.com

Singer battling cancer gets 'rock solid' surprise on America's Got Talent

"You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy," says the latest America's Got Talent singer, who's also battling cancer. Jane Marczewski from Ohio goes by the stage name Nightbirde when she sings. On June 8, 2021, she took the stage on the popular network show.
Entertainmentscoopzone24.com

America’s Got Talent: Another Golden Buzzer!

America’s got talent has got another golden buzzer performance in its latest episode. A soul touching and emotional performance that captured the hearts of the AGT judges was worthy of the golden buzzer with its moving back story. Musical artist, Nightbirdie, from Zanesville, Ohio delivered such an act that left the judges speechless and in awe that they were rendered immovable except for a little action from Simon Cowell that left the singer in tears.
TV Showsava360.com

Behind the Scenes in the SONIC Glowasis – America’s Got Talent 2021

The acts are owning their moment, in partnership with SONIC Drive-In. Watch America's Got Talent, Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC!. » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub. » America's Got Talent Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC!. » Stream on Peacock: https://bit.ly/AGTPeacock. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON...
TV Showsthecomicscomic.com

Gina Brillon Auditions for America’s Got Talent 2021

Gina Brillon had a pretty great 2020, all things considering, having an hour special premiere on Amazon Prime Video as well as a showcase set on HBO Max. But she’s looking for an even bigger 2021, thanks to auditioning for America’s Got Talent. Get to know Gina via jokes about her husband and her identical twin sister. She got a standing ovation. So far, so good!
TV Showstalentrecap.com

Spooky Magician Klek Entos Brings Mystery to ‘America’s Got Talent’

One of the most intriguing acts still in store for Season 16 of America’s Got Talent is Klek Entos. The mysterious magician previously competed on France’s Got Talent with a spooky act that mesmerized the judges. Entos’ identity was a mystery to French viewers for most of the season, until...