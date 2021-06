Novak Djokovic (1) meets Matteo Berrettini (9) in the quarter finals of the 2021 French Open on Wednesday, June 9th 2021. Will Matteo Berrettini use the somewhat successful match of Lorenzo Musetti early on against Novak to motivate himself to believe that the upset is possible here, or will Novak have done his homework to ensure he does not start off as badly as he did there in the fourth round?