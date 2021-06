Today Life is Strange fans across the globe were given a deep dive look at the supernatural power that players will control in the award-winning series’ next major entry, Life is Strange: True Colors. The details were shared in the company’s SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS show, which aired during E3 2021. Developed by Deck Nine Games, the studio behind Life is Strange: Before the Storm, in collaboration with Square Enix External Studios, Life is Strange: True Colors introduces players to Alex Chen, an all-new protagonist who will use her psychic power of empathy to solve a mystery that will make her question everyone and everything she’s come to know in the quaint small town of Haven Springs.