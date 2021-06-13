Cancel
Video Games

Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise is super-edgy and hard

By Mike Minotti
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumors are true. Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise is real. Square Enix revealed the spin-off during its E3 presentation today. It is coming in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Team Ninja is developing Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise. The...

venturebeat.com
#Fantasy Games#Team Ninja#Dissidia Final Fantasy Nt#Xbox One#Square Enix#Xbox Series X S#Souls#Chaos#Final Fantasy
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

E3 2021 – STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN ANNOUNCED

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN ANNOUNCED FOR 2022 RELEASE. ON PLAYSTATION®5, PLAYSTATION®4, XBOX SERIES X|S, XBOX ONE AND PC. Trial Version Available to Play Today on PlayStation®5. Square Enix Ltd., today announced STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN™, revealed as part of the SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS livestream at E3....
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Could Be Coming to Epic Games Store

It has been spotted that Final Fantasy Remake could be coming to Epic Games Store on PC soon. This report is coming from the backend data of the Epic Games Store and was pointed out by Wario 64 on Twitter. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Could Be Coming to Epic Games...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – Review

Final Fantasy VII Remake released last year and with it came a slew of old and new fans ready to join Cloud and company on a trek to stop Sephiroth from destroying the planet. The game was well received, but it was not without its critiques mostly pointing toward a lack of polished textures and some extra padding throughout the game. While I personally had no issue with the padding, the low resolution textures were disappointing, and it was more than just that door that needed help. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade fixes and enhances textures, decreases load times, adds a graphics and performance mode, uses more dynamic lighting and fog effects, and introduces a photo mode on top of including a fantastic side story starring everyone’s favorite Wutai ninja, Yuffie. Even if you’ve already beaten the game, it’s worth revisiting Midgar and at the very least playing Yuffie’s side story.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Capcom Collab 1 Event Quest now live in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has just received its first Capcom Collab, bringing a brand new layered armor to the game. If you’ve been looking forward to Monster Hunter Stories 2 or just want a fresh look for your Palico, you’ll be able to gather materials to make the Tsukino layered armor once you download the latest Event Quest. What’ll be standing in your way, you ask? Well…
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Hands-on Preview – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Square Enix‘s E3 2021 conference wasn’t good. Nobody will ever try to deny this statement. Between the gigantic amount of time spent on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, a barrage of mobile games (“don’t you guys have phones?”), and the disappointing unveiling of Babylon’s Fall‘s gameplay, there was very little to be happy about that showcase. Then the now-infamous trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin dropped. An excessively edgy trailer with an Eminem lookalike mentioning he wanted to kill Chaos every five minutes, the game quickly became the laughing stock of not only that conference, but maybe E3 2021 as a whole.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

What We Played #503 – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Tales of Arise & that Chaos game

After the predictably busy E3 weekend, the natural order of our gaming lives has started to restore itself. There’s been more time to actually play games instead of just hurriedly trying to type things up. That said, since E3 only technically “finished” on Tuesday and with Microsoft deciding to have another stream last night, there’s only been a little gaming time for me personally. I’ve got Ratchet & Clank still patiently waiting on my PS5’s SSD, and I instead chose to focus the shorter time-limited demos in the Xbox Summer Games Fest and Steam Next Fest.
Video GamesSiliconera

Scarlet Nexus Launch Trailer Features Its Theme Song and Gameplay

Now that the Scarlet Nexus debut is nearly upon us, Bandai Namco released the Japanese launch trailer for the game. As people might expect, it’s a mix of gameplay footage and cinematic videos all set to the official theme song. So if people haven’t heard The Oral Cigarettes’ “Dream in Drive” yet, they will now.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker interview: Yoshi-P talks fandom, heroism, and the upcoming expansion

While his development studio is now making the sixteenth entry in the series, it’s clear that Naoki Yoshida’s heart will forever belong to Final Fantasy 14. After all, it’s the beleaguered MMO that he rescued from disaster, transforming it from a franchise-endangering misfire to what is widely celebrated as one of the best episodes in a very beloved franchise. That transformation also made Yoshida into a beloved gaming celebrity and a vital piece of Square Enix’s inner apparatus.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

RPG Trailer Fix – E3 2021 Edition

As RPG fans, this was the week that Square Enix dropped the Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 Intergrade, and Yuffie DLC expansion Intermission. But I’m here to tell you it was also E3. You know, that big games announcement extravaganza. Things do happen outside of Midgar! It means that when you are done with Midgar a second time and Yuffie has begun to grate, there’s still a shit-ton of brilliant-looking RPGs coming out over the next year or so to get excited about. I’ve tried to keep to new trailers only, so here we go.
Video GamesGamespot

Lost Judgment Has A Playable Sega Master System

If you've been looking to play one of Sega's more classic games without having to shell out cash for a retro console, the good news is that you can return to 1988 in Lost Judgment. New footage from the game has revealed that a playable Sega Master System is in protagonist Takayuki Yagami's pinball office.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Best games at E3 2021

E3 2021 is officially over, but it brought with it a number of exciting new games. We’ve also been able to get a closer look at some previously announced games, with new trailers, gameplay footage and deep dives ramping up the hype. After watching all of the major conferences, we’ve...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Boomerang X Launches July 8 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer DANGI announced first-person boomerang hack-and-slash game, Boomerang X, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 8. A demo is out now on Steam. View a new trailer of the game below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Whispers bubble...
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Gameplay For BATORA: LOST HAVEN Is Here!

It’s here! We finally have some more gameplay footage of Stormind Games’ latest title, Batora: Lost Haven! The trailer was originally released this past week at E3 during the Future Games Show and gives us a better understanding of how Batora approaches its puzzles and combat. It’s also another chance to see the vibrant world that Stormind Games has created.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Get Otaku Games With The New Plus9 Game Club

Plus 9, a brand new otaku centric game platform, just launched a new PLus9 Game Club and is full of eastern-inspired games for the weeb in all of us. Live now, and loaded with a ton of anime-inspired video games, Plus9 takes the traditional idea of a Steam or GoG storefront and tweaks it for a particularly discerning clientele. Packed with waifus, husbandos, and at least a few visual novels, the concept behind this new online game store is “
Video Gamesgamespace.com

ForeVR Bowl Review for Oculus Quest 1 and 2

I have many fond memories of going to the local bowling alley growing up and bowling a few strings with friends. I found myself there at least several times a year. After moving out of my hometown, I never got back into bowling. At first, I was hesitant to play ForeVR Bowl, by developer ForeVR Games Inc., thinking there was no way to recapture the fun of being in an alley. While the game didn’t succeed completely, I don’t know how it could have gotten much closer to recreating the experience. The game hits me in the feels and is a lot of fun to play. This is our ForeVR Bowl review.
Video GamesIGN

16 Amazing Indie Games You Missed at E3 2021 and Beyond

If you've been paying attention to the news coming out of E3, you've likely already gushed over your favorite trailers for games like Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Metroid Dread, the sequel to Breath of the Wild, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands...I could go on all day. There were a lot of great games!
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

It’s been over a year since Final Fantasy VII Remake came out, and we were blown away by it when we reviewed it then. Months after the release of the PlayStation 5, Square Enix announced an upgraded version with additional content: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The upgrade includes an enhancement to the visuals, a new photo mode, better performance, and an all new story expansion. Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode INTERmission gives a couple new chapters starring the thieving ninja Yuffie. With this additional content, fans will take their first steps toward the future of this saga. A future that is seemingly bright, even if this upgrade feels like it’s taking baby steps.