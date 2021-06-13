Here’s everything Microsoft announced as coming to Game Pass during its E3 showcase
If there was any doubt that Microsoft was well and truly committed to Game Pass, the subscription service that lets players choose from an all-you-can-eat selection of games for the cost of a monthly subscription, it should have been extinguished tonight.
During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Microsoft revealed 30 games, 27 of which will be available on Game Pass in 2021 and beyond.
These are the games coming to Game Pass in 2021 with specific dates attached:
- Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance – 22/06/21
- Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox – 27/07/21
- The Ascent – 29/07/21
- Hades – 13/08/21
- Twelve Minutes – 19/08/21
- Psychonauts 2 – 25/08/21
- Aragami 2 – 17/09/21
- Sable – 23/09/21
- Back 4 Blood – 12/10/21
- Age of Empires 4 – 28/10/21
- Forza Horizon 5 – 9/11/21
Then there were a number of games that are coming in 2022 or later, all of which will be included in the cost of a subscription:
- The Anacrusis – Autumn 2021
- Scorn – Autumn 2021
- Shredders – December 2021
- Halo Infinite – Holiday 2021
- Among Us – 2021
- Hello Neighbor 2 – 2021
- The Gunk – 2021
- A Plage Tale: Requiem
- Contraband
- Party Animals
- Atomic Heart
- Somerville
- Slime Rancher 2
- Eiyiden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Replaced
On top of these, Microsoft also announced a bunch of new titles that are available on Game Pass from today. These are a mix of cross-platform console and PC releases, as well as some older ones just for PC players:
- Arx Fatalis (PC)
- Fallout (PC)
- Fallout 2 (PC)
- Fallout: Tactics (PC)
- Fallout: New Vegas (PC)
- Fallout 3 (Xbox and PC)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (Xbox and PC)
- The Evil Within 2 (Xbox and PC)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Xbox and PC)
- Rage (Xbox and PC)
- Doom (the 2016 version – Xbox and PC)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Xbox and PC)
You can’t fault the ambition: Microsoft really is determined to make Game Pass an essential subscription for Xbox players everywhere. If even a fraction of the upcoming titles are winners, the cost of a subscription will be very good value indeed.