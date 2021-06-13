Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Here’s everything Microsoft announced as coming to Game Pass during its E3 showcase

By Alan Martin
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyP7I_0aTC0ev300

If there was any doubt that Microsoft was well and truly committed to Game Pass, the subscription service that lets players choose from an all-you-can-eat selection of games for the cost of a monthly subscription, it should have been extinguished tonight.

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Microsoft revealed 30 games, 27 of which will be available on Game Pass in 2021 and beyond.

These are the games coming to Game Pass in 2021 with specific dates attached:

Then there were a number of games that are coming in 2022 or later, all of which will be included in the cost of a subscription:

  • The Anacrusis – Autumn 2021
  • Scorn – Autumn 2021
  • Shredders – December 2021
  • Halo Infinite – Holiday 2021
  • Among Us – 2021
  • Hello Neighbor 2 – 2021
  • The Gunk – 2021

Then there were a number of games that are coming in 2022 or later, all of which will be included in the cost of a subscription:

  • A Plage Tale: Requiem
  • Contraband
  • Party Animals
  • Atomic Heart
  • Somerville
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Eiyiden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
  • Replaced

On top of these, Microsoft also announced a bunch of new titles that are available on Game Pass from today. These are a mix of cross-platform console and PC releases, as well as some older ones just for PC players:

You can’t fault the ambition: Microsoft really is determined to make Game Pass an essential subscription for Xbox players everywhere. If even a fraction of the upcoming titles are winners, the cost of a subscription will be very good value indeed.

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Games#E3#New Xbox#Game Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
NFLPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Microsoft working on a Surface Duo 2 – report

The Surface Duo may not have taken the world by storm, but that hasn’t stopped Microsoft plotting a follow up, if Windows Central’s sources are to be believed. The site claims that the Surface Duo 2, codenamed “Zeta” will be released in the second half of the year, most likely in September or October. Crucially, it will fix the somewhat dated internal specs that made the original Surface Duo feel somewhat overpriced when it belatedly launched in the UK in February.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Ubisoft reveals Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft kept one big surprise for the very end of its E3 presentation: a game based on the highest grossing film of all time, Avatar. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be arriving next year on PC and next-generation consoles, and Ubisoft says it will be an open-world first-person action-adventure developed by Massive Entertainment. That’s one of the company’s own studios, and it’s responsible for the likes of Ground Control, Far Cry 3 and The Division.
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Windows 10 support to end 2025, in another huge Windows 11 hint

Microsoft has confirmed it’ll end support for Windows 10 in 2025, amid speculation it is about to announce the Windows 11 operating system it said would never happen. Ahead of an event to reveal the ‘next-generation of Windows’ on June 24, Microsoft has confirmed the current desktop platform will reach the end of its lifecycle on October 14 2025. That means it’ll no longer receive security or feature updates, although Microsoft has often extended these dates for past versions, as users transition.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Capcom E3 2021 showcase set for June 14, here are some of its games

Capcom has announced its E3 2021 showcase, which will be taking place on June 14 at 2:30 p.m. PDT / 5:30 p.m. EDT / 10:30 p.m. BST. The presentation will feature news on a variety of Capcom games, including The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village. Capcom will host the stream on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and the E3 2021 portal.
Video GamesIGN

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Announced

Capcom has announced that its E3 2021 showcase is coming on Monday, June 14. Announced on Twitter, the showcase is confirmed to include The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and Resident Evil Village. We can likely expect some brand new announcements to arrive during that show, too.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

What to expect from the Microsoft + Bethesda E3 showcase

Two of E3's biggest press conferences are now fused into one. With all of Microsoft's studio acquisitions in recent years, its annual Xbox event was already shaping up to be the Captain Planet of E3 conferences. (I'm not sure which studio is which planeteer, but surely Double Fine is Heart, right?) If any element was missing before, adding Bethesda to the ranks definitely changed that. By their powers combined, this year's event could easily be the biggest of the summer.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Here's What To Expect At E3's Wholesome Direct Showcase

E3 2021 sees the grand return of the Wholesome Direct, a relatively new showcase format that debuted last summer. Organised by Wholesome Games, the cosy and uplifting event will be back on our screens on 12th June at 10am Pacific / 7pm CEST as part of the weekend's E3 celebrations.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

New Xbox TV app announced for Game Pass

Microsoft has announced it will be launching an Xbox TV app soon, which will allow Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play the likes of Halo, Forza and more on their television without the need of a console or PC. Xbox is working with “global TV manufacturers” to bring the Xbox...
Video Gameswmleader.com

The five coolest games from Upload VR’s E3 2021 showcase

Upload VR returned to E3 with its third annual showcase of the most inventive and intriguing games coming to VR. As the medium continues to mature year after year, it continues to be a platform for developers to innovate. While not all of the games shown were brand new announcements, we picked five of our favorites from the showcase that you can look forward to immersing yourself in soon.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Surprise! Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order free next-gen update is out now

In the sci-fi realm, The Next Generation is synonymous with Star Trek, not Star Wars. However, we’ll make an exception for the next-gen update for Jedi: Fallen Order. EA and Respawn Entertainment have announced free cross-generation upgrade for the critically-acclaimed Star Wars game is available now, offering improved resolution, frame rate and faster loading times.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Counting down to E3 2021's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

UPDATED - Starfield Release Date Has Leaked. The Starfield trailer has leaked early onto the Washington Post website. At the end of the trailer a release date is given of 11 November, 2022. It is a confirmed Xbox exclusive also. Leaks Suggest What Titles Will NOT Be At The Show.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Nintendo announces a new Metroid game for Switch

Nintendo has announced Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch, which will become the first original 2D Metroid entry in roughly 19 years. The new 2D side-scrolling shooter looks to feature some of the most popular features in the series, such as an arsenal of weapons, various boss encounters and Morph Ball platforming sections.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

The Outer Worlds 2 is coming to Xbox

Fans of space exploration RPGs won’t just have Starfield to play on their new Xbox Series X or S consoles. During Microsoft’s Xbox E3 showcase, Obsidian revealed that it’s working on The Outer Worlds 2. Suffice it to say that the tone of the two games couldn’t be much more...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem announced at Xbox’s E3 2021 showcase

At the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021, Microsoft announces A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is set to be released for PC and Xbox Series X|S on Xbox Game Pass launch day in 2022. The previous game by Microsoft, A Plague Tale: Innocence, launched in 2019, and since its...
Businessdreadxp.com

Microsoft’s E3 Showcase Had a Catchphrase… And It’s Great?

One of the most difficult things to achieve when striving to make positive change in any industry, is to do so without it feeling fake. We’ve seen that before. But yesterday, during Microsoft’s E3 Showcase, I had an epiphany: they had a catchphrase. They used one specific word throughout their presentation, in many different contexts, and with many different meanings. But the overall meaning of it is quite clear: Microsoft is serious about diversity.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Everything Coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2021 & Beyond

The Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 conference announced a load of new games for Game Pass – There are over 30 of them!. Game Pass is one of the best value ways to play a load of new games, along with some classics too. While Game Pass is already full of great games, the Xbox and Bethesda E3 conference announced over 20 new additions to the service.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Live: Watch Today's Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Here

Today's the big one! Xbox and Bethesda are hosting a massive E3 2021 event, "packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more." The main event is scheduled to begin at 10am PT /...