The Cubs are still in first by a game despite laying down an absolute stinker last night, so now it’s time to start a new Wrigley win streak. Joc Pederson gets things started in left, followed by Kris Bryant at third and Anthony Rizzo at first. Javier Báez is at short, Eric Sogard mans second, Ian Happ is in center, Jason Heyward is in right, and José Lobatón is the catcher.