Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

White sox fourth. Yoan Moncada doubles to deep left field. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Yoan Moncada scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Adam Eaton flies out to shallow left field to Niko Goodrum. Adam Engel flies out to deep center field to Daz Cameron. 1 run, 2 hits,...

Chicago Tribune

Carlos Rodón takes a no-hitter into the 7th inning as the Chicago White Sox sweep the Detroit Tigers: ‘It was pretty nasty stuff’

Carlos Rodón was well aware of the zeroes on the Comerica Park scoreboard. “When you get in the seventh, you know what’s going on,” Rodón said. “Just keep trying to make pitches.” The Chicago White Sox left-hander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. He had been in the situation before, pitching a no-hitter earlier this season against the Cleveland ...
Chicago Tribune

Brian Goodwin is the latest player to step up for the Chicago White Sox — hitting a home run and driving in 5 in a 15-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers

Manager Tony La Russa inserted Brian Goodwin in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for his Chicago White Sox debut Saturday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. “I saw Brian with (the Los Angeles) Angels, and he fits,” La Russa said before the game. “He has good speed. Timmy (Anderson) gets on, he can hit the hole or hit to all fields.” Anderson indeed did get on, beginning the game with a ...
Adam Engel out of White Sox's lineup Friday night

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Brian Goodwin will move to center field in place of Engel and hit second. Jake Lamb will start in right and hit sixth. numberFire’s models project Goodwin...
Gamethread: White Sox at Astros

1-Run Games: 5-7 AL Batting Average: .275. Team BA Leader: Michael Brantley (.342) Home Run Leader: Jose Altuve (16) Luis Garcia takes the hill tonight for the Astros. He’s 5-1 in his last seven games, lasting a total of 38 2⁄3 innings, allowing 30 hits, 13 runs (12 earned), 11 walks, 44 strikeouts, and five home runs. Garcia has never faced the Chicago White Sox, having only made appearances for the Astros in 2020, when teams were playing in regions. Garcia throws five pitches: 4-seam fastball (46.7%), cutter (21.1%), slider (14.7%), change (9.1%), and curve (8.4%). Average speed on his 4-seam is 93.1 mph, with his cutter coming in as his second-fastest pitch at 85.8 MPH.
Tampa Bay Rays hit 3 home runs to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 in a matchup of AL powerhouses

Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn pitched well, but the Tampa Bay Rays showcased their power to take Round 1 of the series between the top two teams in the American League. The Rays entered with the best record in baseball, a half-game ahead of the Sox. It marked the first Sox game since July 18-20, 2006, in Detroit that the teams were first and second in the majors in winning percentage, according to STATS.
Astros play White Sox, look to build on Urquidy’s solid outing

Chicago White Sox (43-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (40-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.89 ERA, .83 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (5-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
Houston beats White Sox for second straight day

The Houston Astros won their 5th straight game last night scoring a run in the bottom of the 9th inning against the Chicago White Sox. Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double for his third hit and Houston’s only extra-base hit, lifting the Astros to the 2-1 win. It was tied...
White Sox vs. Astros, 6/19/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The White Sox-Astros series continues on Saturday night when Lance Lynn opposes Framber Valdez in the pitching matchup. Will Chicago pull off the upset or is there a better play on the board?. Game Snapshot. 925 Chicago White Sox (+110) at 926 Houston Astros (-130); o/u 8. 7:15 p.m. ET,...
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hitless with error in return

Moncada went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 10-2 loss to the Astros. Moncada was back on the field after a sinus infection shelved him for three games. He had an errant throw on a first-inning grounder -- a potential double-play ball -- that contributed to Houston's three-run first inning.
Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/19

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) -- In the three games since Houston star third baseman Alex Bregman was injured, the two players filling in for him have come up big to help the Astros keep their winning streak alive. Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered...
White Sox Legend A.J. Pierzynski Sees Some 2005 in 2021 Rotation

HOUSTON — There aren’t many folks more qualified to make comparisons to the 2005 pitching staff. A.J. Pierzynski was behind the plate when a dominant collection of starting pitchers powered the Chicago White Sox to a World Series title 16 years ago. Fast forward to the present, and another White...
Yordan Alvarez's RBI double gives Astros walk-off win over White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — After slugging their way to their last four wins, the Houston Astros found a different way to extend their winning streak Friday night. Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit and Houston's only extra-base hit, lifting the Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Astros 2, White Sox 1: 10th inning never arrives

The White Sox are now 3-5 in games that were tied entering the ninth inning, and in the last four of those, the White Sox’s best reliever has been absent when the stakes were the highest. Instead of turning to Liam Hendriks on two days’ rest to get the game...
Six Pack of Stats: Astros 2, White Sox 1

In a competitive game tonight, the Houston Astros notched a bases-loaded, RBI walk in the fifth and a walk-off double in the ninth to slight the Chicago White Sox by a 2-1 score. In another playoff-like series, the two clubs were sizing each other up in June in preparation for October. I’m itching for Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert to return.