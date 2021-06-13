Cancel
MLB

SF Giants send reliever with 0.49 ERA to Triple-A Sacramento

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after earning his first major league save, Giants reliever Caleb Baragar earned a trip to Triple-A Sacramento. Manager Gabe Kapler announced the lefty was optioned to Triple-A following Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Washington Nationals after preserving a 2-1 victory that helped the Giants improve to 40-24. We have several lefties in the (bullpen), (Conner) Menez comes to mind, (José) Álvarez and (Jarlín) García and all are pitching well for us," Kapler said.

www.giants365.com
