SF Giants send reliever with 0.49 ERA to Triple-A Sacramento

The SF Giants are happy to have the best record in Major League Baseball. However, as successful as the team has been through the first two months of the regular season, many fans still feel like they have let too many wins slip away. With just a 2.5 game lead over the San Diego Padres for the top spot in the National League West, it’s easy to feel like the divisional race is tighter than it should be. An erratic bullpen, of course, has been the Giants leading cause of frustration.