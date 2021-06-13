Cancel
Middle East

Nechirvan Barzani

 10 days ago

ABU DHABI,— The president of Iraqi Kurdistan region Nechirvan Barzani arrived Friday in the United Arab Emirates capital at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kurdistan presidency said. Barzani on Saturday met wi ... 15. Kurdistan Region President meets with Crown Prince of...

Barham Salih
Nechirvan Barzani
#Iraqi Kurdistan#Kurdistan Region#Uae#Abu Dhabi Presidency#The Patriotic Union#The Coalition Forces#Eu#American#Kurdish#Krg#North Press
Syria
News Break
Middle East
Iraq
