The G7 Summit concluded on Sunday with President Biden and the other Group of Seven leaders laying out their economic and international visions while making important decisions that will impact the rest of the world on issues pertaining to COVID-19, climate change and security. At the summit, President Biden encouraged presenting a united front against China and Russia when it comes to their human rights abuses and aggressive activities. Associate Editor at The Wall Street Journal John Bussey joins to discuss how the United States re-established itself as a formidable world force at the G7, how democracies came together at the summit to stand against the wrongdoings of China and Russia, how a global minimum corporate tax will impact the world economy and what President Biden will likely bring up in his upcoming one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.