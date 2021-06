On June 14, a commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) named Ali Muhammad Othman al-Tabawi was killed in an attack by ISIS cells in Libya’s southwestern region. “Al-Tabawi was killed as a result of a blast caused by a landmine, which had been planted by terrorist groups in the Haruj Mountains, while he was on a reconnaissance patrol near Tamsa in southwestern Libya,” al-Munzir al-Khartush, a spokesman for the LNA military media, said.