Over the past year and a half, I’ve written about the Twins’ use of defensive shifts on the infield a couple of times. The summary version of those old posts is that Minnesota had increased its use of defensive shifts on the infield each season since 2016. They had done so to the point where they ranked 7th out of the 30 teams in the percentage of plate appearances with a shifted infield deployed in both 2019 (35.5%) and 2020 (41.3%). Within that, they were one of the leading teams in deploying shifts against right handed batters, ranking 2nd in that split in 2019 (34.9% of PAs) and 6th in 2020 (31.5%).