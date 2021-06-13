Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Corey B, Social Media Star Who Slapped Paulie Malignaggi, Discusses Why He Did It With BoxingInsider.com

Boxing Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe night started off a bit wacky. Former NBA star Lamar Odom and singer/songwriter Aaron Carter faced each other in a boxing ring in Atlantic City, New Jersey this past Friday night. Calling their three-round affair ringside was former multiple-time champion, Paulie Malignaggi. Unsurprisingly, Odom, who held a 10-inch height advantage, knocked Carter out in the second round.

www.boxinginsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Paulie Malignaggi
Person
Aaron Carter
Person
Sam Eggington
Person
Artem Lobov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Boxing#Boxing Ring#Combat#Social Media Star#Nba#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Paulie Malignaggi: Askren Had No Self-Worth Or Self-Pride In Paul Fight

Paulie Malignaggi doesn’t believe Ben Askren even trained for his boxing match with Jake Paul. Back in April, YouTube star, Paul took on former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder, Askren. This was a pro boxing match promoted by Triller. Paul ended up scoring a first-round TKO victory over “Funky.”. Malignaggi...
UFCBoxing Scene

Belfort Expects De La Hoya Fight To Be Huge PPV Hit, Break Records

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort is pumped for his upcoming exhibition boxing match with six division world champion Oscar De La Hoya. A few days ago, it was officially announced that Belfort was finalized as De La Hoya's comeback opponent for September 11 in Las Vegas. The fight will headline...
WWEmartechseries.com

Clubhouse Media Signs World #1 Ranked AEW and Former WWE Pro Wrestler and Social Media Star Tay Conti

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc., an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that it has officially signed Taynara (Tay) Conti (@tayconti_), the All Elite Wrestling (“AEW”) number one ranked professional wrestler. Conti is also a widely followed digital content creator with a large and growing global social media following.
Petsrealitytitbit.com

Who is Summer Loftis? Meet Vanderpump Dogs' social media star on Instagram!

Real Housewives icon Lisa Vanderpump is back on our screens with her next big show: Vanderpump Dogs. The new series launches exclusively on Peacock this Wednesday, June 9th 2021. It follows the ins and outs of Vanderpump Dogs, Lisa’s rescue shelter in Los Angeles. Although Lisa Vanderpump takes centre stage...
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Corey B chalk-slaps Paulie Malignaggi as feud intensifies

Sometimes, you just have to laugh. Corey Bonalewicz, a social media star with approximately seven million followers on TikTok, is making headlines after a bizarre incident in which he slapped former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi in the back of the head with chalk. Malignaggi was broadcasting a celebrity boxing fight...
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Already pulled from Mayweather vs. Paul over drug test triple failure, Jean Pascal now pops for EPO

Oh, you thought Jean Pascal was done testing positive for banned substances? Think again. The former light heavyweight champion, who’d already popped for three steroids in a VADA drug test, can now add EPO to the list. He was scheduled to rematch Badou Jack in the co-main event of Sunday’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul card in Miami, but the first batch of drug test news nixed him.
Combat Sportssportsmedia101.com

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Anderson Silva: Fight Details, Live Stream, Watch Tribute to the Kings Boxing

As wild as the unofficial boxing matches have been over the last seven months, that side of the sport may have finally gotten it right with this Saturday’s “Tribute to the Kings.” Produced by FITE, the same group who aired Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter, ups the ante with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stepping in the ring with UFC Legend Anderson “The Spider Silva”. The bout, of course, is an offering to the real match of the evening – a special exhibition between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul Makes ‘Embarrassing’ Dan Ige UFC Bet

The YouTuber star turned pro-boxer Logan Paul often places his bets on the exciting bouts and he posts it on his social media account. This time around he placed a bet on the UFC Featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Chan Sung Jung at UFC Vegas 29.He has speculated that Daniel Ige will pick up the victory via KO/TKO/DQ. Anderson Silva Paid Big Money For Comeback.
Combat Sportsdnyuz.com

‘He’s Old, Old’: Logan Paul Thinks He Can Beat Mike Tyson

Riding high following his recent money-spinning unscored exhibition match against former undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather, Paul declared on his podcast this week that he could now take on Mike Tyson and win ― because Tyson is “old, old.”. Paul, talking about possible future opponents, said he’d spoken about fighting Iron...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Bans’ Nate Diaz From Huge Show

UFC President Dana White is known for a lot of things and being a fan of crossover MMA and boxing promotions is not one of them. He had previously prevented UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Club due to the fact that St-Pierre is under contract with the UFC. Dana White’s crazy bet on Tyron Woodley also leaked recently.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Manager: Rashad Evans no longer retired, targeting Logan Paul or Roy Jones Jr.

Rashad Evans isn’t done yet. According to his manager Ali Abdelaziz, Evans is out of retirement and discussions are already underway for his return matchup. Abdelaziz broke the news through ESPN on Friday. It’s unclear which combat sport Evans plans to compete in, but Abdelaziz included that his fighter has his sights set on YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, as well as boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC hall-of-famer Rashad Evans coming out of retirement, wants to box Logan Paul or Roy Jones Jr.

Rashad Evans is coming out of retirement. Now 41-years-old, the former UFC light heavyweight champion looks to return not in MMA, but to be part of that growing trend of UFC stars switching over to boxing. Anderson Silva, Vitor Belfort and Tyron Woodley are all set for their boxing matches, and it looks like Evans plans to join his fellow former UFC champions in trying to net a better payday in another sport.
Beauty & Fashioncelebritypage.com

Why Anthony Hopkins Is Social Media Star We've Always Wanted

Tell Kim Kardashian to step aside because Anthony Hopkins is the newest social media sensation. In October, Celebrity Page highlighted Hopkins's social media presence, and in the months since, he has kept the content coming. The 83-year-old actor is best known for his roles in the films Silence of the...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans is coming out of retirement

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans is coming out of retirement and discussions are already underway regarding his return. Evans (19-8-1 MMA) had retired from mixed martial arts in June of 2018, following a first round knockout loss to Anthony Smith. That setback had marked Suga’s fifth in a row, as he had previously suffered setbacks to Sam Alvey, Daniel Kelly, Glover Teixeira and Ryan Bader.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks Surprising Jake Paul Paycheck News

The former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov recently gave a small tip of advice to the boxing legend Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin (GGG) should try getting into matches with bloggers, possibly like The Paul Brothers, Logan Paul or Jake Paul. He said this will enable Triple G and either Paul to get huge paycheck.