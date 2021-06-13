Corey B, Social Media Star Who Slapped Paulie Malignaggi, Discusses Why He Did It With BoxingInsider.com

As wild as the unofficial boxing matches have been over the last seven months, that side of the sport may have finally gotten it right with this Saturday’s “Tribute to the Kings.” Produced by FITE, the same group who aired Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter, ups the ante with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stepping in the ring with UFC Legend Anderson “The Spider Silva”. The bout, of course, is an offering to the real match of the evening – a special exhibition between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr.