Argentina start Copa pursuit against bogey team Chile

Argentina are looking to surprise the competition and win it as the Copa America starts on Sunday. But too often, the over-reliance to let Lionel Messi carry the team cannot be done. Evidenced in last week’s CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers game versus Chile. With all the talent Argentina possesses the other players need to step up and play their role. Don’t feel obligated to just feed Messi the ball. Instead, the role players need to play to their strengths.