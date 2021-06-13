Cancel
Argentina start Copa pursuit against bogey team Chile

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentina and Lionel Messi begin their Copa America campaign against Chile, the team who beat them on penalties in the 2015 and 2016 finals. Lionel Messi begins his latest quest for international glory on Monday when Argentina start their Copa America campaign against Chile. Twice a losing finalist in 2015 and 2016 - each time to Chile - the Albiceleste came third at the tournament two years ago after losing in the semi-finals to Brazil.

www.besoccer.com
