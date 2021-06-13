Area will get funding through HB1 appropriations

Northwestern State will get $500,000 for new turf on the football field in Turpin Stadium according to information in HB1, the appropriations bill in the Louisiana Legislature current session. The appropriations listed are for Natchitoches, Sabine, Rapides and Winn parishes. The bill has moved through the Legislature and is awaiting action from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Payment is from the State General Fund. HB 516 is the supplemental appropriations bill.